MarAlliance Community Workshops Highlight the Importance of Mangroves

The non-governmental organization MarAlliance has been conducting a series of outreach workshops nationwide, sharing information on the vital role of mangrove ecosystems. The first session was held in San Pedro Town on July 21st, where tour guides, environmentalists, and tourism stakeholders were in attendance. Presentations focused on how mangroves support fish populations and biodiversity, as well as on the methods used for data collection. The organization also encouraged the community to get involved in conservation and rehabilitation efforts.

The initiative is part of the Mangrove Habitat for Juvenile Fish Recruitment Project, which aims to strengthen local knowledge and capacity in mangrove conservation in Belize. Funded by the United Kingdom’s Sustainable Blue Economies Programme, the project seeks to empower communities to protect and restore mangrove ecosystems.

During the session, presenters emphasized that mangroves are critical for coastal areas but are increasingly under threat. These trees reduce coastal erosion, store carbon, and serve as nurseries for juvenile fish, yet Belize has experienced significant mangrove loss over the past two decades. According to research officer Raul Castillo, this loss threatens not only ecosystems but also livelihoods and coastal resilience. Castillo highlighted the need for better data: “Despite their ecological importance, the role of mangroves in juvenile fish recruitment remains unquantified in Belize,” he said. This data gap, he noted, limits the ability to advocate effectively for the conservation and restoration of mangroves.

As part of the project’s goals, Castillo explained, efforts include quantifying fish populations in natural and restored mangroves, building the capacity of community researchers—particularly women—and integrating traditional knowledge with scientific methods. Another key objective is the publication of a public report on biodiversity and fish recruitment. MarAlliance believes these measures will strengthen local stewardship and enhance climate resilience.

Castillo also described some of the methods being used for data collection, including underwater photography, video, and the use of Fyke nets, commonly used for sampling fish populations, studying migration patterns, and assessing abundance. The team is also utilizing AudioMoths to monitor wildlife through acoustic data.

However, the project has faced several challenges, including site selection, ground-truthing (the process of verifying remotely collected data), establishing protocols, and standardizing collection methods.

MarAlliance’s National Coordinator in Belize, Kirah Forman-Castillo, noted that the organization has been working with several environmental agencies across the country. One such partner is the Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development, which co-manages Bacalar Chico National Park in northern Ambergris Caye. According to Forman-Castillo, early results from that area are encouraging, and there is hope that the project will continue even after current funding ends. She expressed optimism that other stakeholders would recognize the project’s value and continue to support its goals.

Attendees of the San Pedro workshop commended MarAlliance for its work and suggested involving local authorities more directly in future sessions. One recommendation was to engage government ministers responsible for conservation. Participants emphasized the urgency, expressing concern that mangrove forests on Ambergris Caye are rapidly being cleared for development.

The workshops are scheduled to continue across the country, with upcoming sessions in Placencia Village and Punta Gorda Town in southern Belize.