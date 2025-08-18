Workshop Highlights Legal Tools for Sustainable Development

On Friday, August 15th, a Community Workshop on Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection was held at the Sunbreeze Hotel conference room, signaling a renewed commitment to safeguarding Ambergris Caye’s future. Organized by Senator Honouable Gabriel Zetina and supported by Senator Honouable Janelle Chanona, the workshop aimed to equip stakeholders with the necessary legal and policy tools to navigate Belize’s evolving governance framework for land use, development, and environmental compliance.

The Honouable Carolyn Trench-Sandiford, Planning and Environmental Law Consultant, delivered a key presentation outlining the National Land Use Policy (2025–2035), which was adopted just two months ago. Trench-Sandiford stressed the importance of community involvement, noting, “Policy is intent. Legislation gives teeth to Policy,” and emphasized that effective land management now requires coordinated action and familiarity with new legal mandates.

Participants were briefed on Belize’s fragmented planning and environmental regulations and the rationale behind a proposed National Planning and Development Bill. The current system, marked by overlapping and often siloed authorities from municipal councils to national agencies, has caused confusion and delayed responses to development challenges.

Under the proposed reforms, a National Planning and Development Commission would centralize oversight, streamline the planning process, and empower local authorities to enforce sustainable practices. Regional Planning and Development Commissions could also be established, with flexibility for joint boards in exceptional cases. The National Land Use Policy and Plan (NLUP) would be revised every five years, ensuring accountability and adaptation. Additionally, planning permission for any development would require environmental clearance from the Department of Environment, closing legislative gaps around Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

Senator Zetina urged participants to view themselves as recipients of policy and as proactive agents of change. He emphasized the community’s role in ensuring compliance with environmental laws, monitoring permit procedures, and preventing unregulated development. Attendees were encouraged to consider immediate next steps, including forming a local working group to track land-use changes, holding follow-up sessions on EIAs and enforcement, and establishing a rapid-response communication channel for stakeholders.

The workshop closed with a shared commitment to protecting San Pedro’s natural and economic assets. As Trench-Sandiford reminded, “Together, we can protect Ambergris Caye for generations to come.”