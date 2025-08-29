Belize’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) Need Real Protection, Not Just Promises: Overhauling MPA Oversight

Belize’s coral reefs are one of our greatest blessings. They give us food, jobs, and protection from storms. They draw thousands of visitors each year and support the way of life in many coastal communities. But right now, the places that are supposed to protect our reefs and the sea around them, our Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), aren’t doing their job to the extent many think they are.

Why It Matters

Most of our marine protected areas still allow dredging, and over-water construction. Very few have any rules in place to keep fragile places like coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds safe. And even in those more protected zones, damaging activities are still allowed.

You might think, “But aren’t there rangers watching over these areas?” There are, but they don’t have the authority or tools to stop harmful activities. Time and time again, we’ve seen this play out in well-known places like Hol Chan, South Water Caye, and Turneffe Atoll, where destructive development has directly contributed to the degradation of areas vital to fisheries and tourism.

What’s Causing the Problem?

Right now, decisions about these protected areas are made by the Fisheries Department, with some involvement from the Department of Environment. But their main focus is on commercial fishing, and not the full picture, like protecting ecosystems, supporting tourism, or preparing for climate change.

As a result, important issues like clean water, healthy coastlines, and sustainable tourism often get left out of the conversation.

To make matters worse, the government is considering changes to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulations that would make it even easier for certain developments to skip the environmental review process entirely. That means development projects could move ahead without any checks, and more damage could be done to our most sensitive marine environments.

Why This Isn’t Just About the Environment

Protecting the reef isn’t just about saving fish or coral—it’s about protecting our economy, our communities, and our future.

Our tourism industry depends on a healthy, beautiful reef. Visitors come to snorkel, dive, and experience the natural beauty of Belize. If our reefs and coastlines are damaged, those visitors will stop coming, and with them, the jobs and income they bring.

Commercial fishermen also depend on healthy ecosystems. When seagrass beds and mangroves are destroyed, fish populations drop. When coral reefs are damaged, there’s less protection from storms and rising seas.

In short, the better we protect our marine environment, the stronger our economy becomes.

A Better Way Forward

It’s time to fix the system. We need a new way to manage Belize’s Marine Protected Areas. One that brings everyone to the table.

We’re calling for the creation of an MPA Oversight Board that includes not just Fisheries and the Department of Environment, but also local communities, conservation groups, tourism, and scientists. This board would make sure our marine areas are sustainably managed and truly protected.

It would:

● Set guidelines for protecting and sustaining our valuable habitats

● Improve enforcement

● Use science and data to guide decisions

● Manage funding from both public sources and the tourism sector

With stronger oversight, Belize’s marine reserves can go from being “paper parks” to sustainable thriving spaces that benefit everyone—from fishers and tour guides to students and future generations.

We can’t afford to wait.

Let’s protect what makes Belize special before it’s too late.

By Turneffe Atoll Trust