Belize Forest Department Condemns Illegal Killing of Jaguar in Southern Belize

On September 29th, the Belize Forest Department confirmed the killing of an adult female jaguar in the Malacate area of Independence Village, Stann Creek District. The jaguar, weighing about 110 pounds, was found in an advanced state of decomposition with evidence indicating it had been shot. Inspectors also discovered that one of its canines had been removed, an act of tampering that is illegal. The carcass was subsequently buried. The Forest Department condemned the killing, reminding the public that jaguars are a protected species under Belizean law. In a joint statement, the Forest Department and the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management denounced the act. “Jaguars are not only a national symbol but also a keystone species, playing a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems,” the release stated. It also reminded the public that killing, possessing, or trading jaguars or their body parts is a serious offense punishable by fines of up to $10,000, with offenders facing full prosecution.

While jaguar sightings on Ambergris Caye are rare, the species has been observed in the island’s northernmost wild areas. Recent reports from San Pedro residents and conservationists confirm sightings in surrounding habitats, underscoring the island’s ecological diversity and the need to strike a balance between conservation and human activity.

Human–wildlife conflict remains a persistent challenge, particularly between jaguars and livestock owners. The Forest Department urged the public to cooperate in reporting these cases. “Conflicts should be reported immediately,” the Department said, pledging to respond within 48 hours to assess and manage the situation. Officials clarified that when carcasses are surrendered intact without signs of poaching, no charges are pursued. However, tampering with or possessing illegally will trigger strict enforcement.

Deputy Chief Forest Officer John Pinelo thanked community members who reported the killing and urged continued vigilance. “Every report makes a difference in protecting wildlife, reducing conflicts, and preserving the balance of our ecosystems,” Pinelo said.

The Forest Department encourages the public to report wildlife conflicts or illegal activities by calling the Wildlife Hotline at 610-1524. For more information, contact Deputy Chief Forest Officer John Pinelo at (501) 822-1524 or email [email protected].