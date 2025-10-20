Jamal Galves receives International Wildlife Award

On Thursday, October 16th, Jamal Galves, affectionately known in Belize as the Manatee Man, received the Wildlife Rescue Award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The Belizean marine rescuer was honored with the prestigious recognition at the Animal Action Awards ceremony held at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, England.

Galves is widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s leading conservationists and has earned global recognition for his lifelong commitment to protecting endangered manatees and other marine life in Belize. He shared that his journey began when he was just 11 years old, after meeting renowned conservationist Dr. James “Buddy” Powell.

Grateful for Powell’s mentorship, Galves said, “He opened a door to a life I could have only dreamed of. He did not just teach me about manatees or conservation, he taught me about character, about resilience, about what it means to lead with heart.”

After receiving the award, Galves said he is more encouraged now to continue working hard in conservation and making more memorable memories. He also shared where he finds the inspiration to continue advocating for conservation and the well-being of marine species, especially those that are endangered. “Hope is what makes us go every day,” he said. “I am hopeful, we have hope in the next generation because I can see they are excited about conservation.” Galves noted that if people like him do a good job in mentoring young people and preparing them for the fight ahead, the world stands a better chance.

For more than 20 years, Galves and Powell worked side by side, tracking manatees, braving storms, sharing laughter and disagreements, and dreaming of new ways to protect Belize’s wildlife. Reflecting on his early days, Galves recalled that when he first began exploring the idea of becoming a conservationist, he had no shoes, no degree, but a deep curiosity and a passion to help. “He invested his time, energy, and belief in me, and never once treated my questions as a burden,” Galves shared. “I love my job because every day is something new, a new problem to solve, and I am up to it. I am fully prepared and grateful for people like Powell who have taught me the things I know now.”

Powell, who passed away earlier this year, was more than a mentor to Galves; he was a boss, friend, and father figure. Before his passing, Powell personally nominated Galves for the IFAW award.

Azzedine Downes, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFAW, praised Galves’ exceptional contribution to marine conservation. “From humble beginnings as a young volunteer to ultimately becoming Belize’s foremost marine rescuer and educator, his work represents selfless dedication coupled with an unrelenting spirit that embodies the essence of wildlife rescue,” Downes said. “It is a privilege to honor him with this year’s Wildlife Rescue Award.”

Galves currently serves as the Belize Programme Coordinator for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, leading the national marine stranding network. His extensive work encompasses research, rescue response, education, and conservation. Over the years, he has trained thousands of boat captains and tour guides and was instrumental in establishing Belize’s first marine life rescue and education center.