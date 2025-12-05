Oceana Announces Belize’s 2025 Ocean Hero Awards Recipients: Dennis Garbutt and Jose “Elito” Arceo celebrated for advocacy and action

Press Release, December 5, 2025 – On December 4th, 2025, Oceana formally recognized two more Belizeans as Ocean Heroes. They are Jose “Elito” Arceo of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Dennis Garbutt from Punta Gorda Town. The awardees were honored during the 15th Ocean Hero Awards ceremony, broadcast on The National Channel.

Jose “Elito” Arceo’s vibrant personality and passion for protecting the environment has made him a constant in conservation issues for decades. As a co-owner of SEAduced, this tour operator has been a persistent and vocal advocate against destructive coastal development, mangrove deforestation, playing a key role in expanding the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Elito and his family were also leading community voices in the campaign against any moves towards offshore oil exploration. “I’m just doing something that I have loved for many years, and I will keep doing it. My love for the sea, my love for the ocean, and of course, my love for my island and country,” shared Elito.

Dennis Garbutt was instrumental in lobbying for the 2008 legislation that gave full protection to bonefish, tarpon and permit, the establishment of Port Honduras Marine Reserve, and the prohibition of gillnets in Belize’s waters. Fly fishermen agree that “the Garbutt brothers are so popular and wellrespected globally that it’s not just fly fishing in Belize that’s on anglers’ bucket lists, it’s fly fishing with one of the Garbutt brothers.” As Dennis puts it, conservation work and advocacy for sustainability come naturally. “The journey that led me to my passion and work today is life. I love the sea. I love what it takes being out there and advocating for it. We live in a great place, and if we can take care of each other, then take care of the environment, this is a win-win for all of us.”

Since 2009, Oceana Ocean Hero Awards has honored Belizeans for their exceptional contributions to ocean conservation, advocacy, and education. “It is a privilege to honor the character and moral courage of our fellow Belizeans,” shared Oceana’s Vice President for Belize, Janelle Chanona. “Even in the face of personal risk or potential backlash, our Oceana Heroes choose to act. Actions, which in turn, inspire all of us to do more for Belizean’s precious marine ecosystems and everyone who depends on them.”

Past award recipients include Lionel “Chocolate” Heredia, Dr. Melanie McField, former Fisheries Minister Rene Montero, Lisa Carne, Jamal Galves, Miguel Alamilla, Captain Romauldo “Romi” Badillo Sr., Janet Gibson, Wil Maheia, Luz Hunter, Madison Edwards, Michael Heusner, Captain Earl David Jr, Guadalupe Lampella, Dale Fairweather, Neville Smith, the late Lowell ‘Japs’ Godfrey, Kevin Andrewin, Chef Jennie Staines, Dr. Rachel Graham, Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts, Chef Sean Kuylen, Philip “Billy” Leslie, Khadija Assales, and Linda Searle.

The Ocean Hero Awards nomination period opens in July each year. This award celebrates individuals across Belize who are passionate about marine conservation, including:

• Teaching and education

• On-ground conservation, restoration, and rehabilitation work

• Project work

• Private or individual research

The stained-glass awards were designed and made by local artist, Leisa Carr-Caceres of Belizean Craft and Colors.