Local authorities say heavy equipment transported to north Ambergris Caye has no permits

Following images shared on social media on Thursday, January 22nd, showing heavy equipment being transported to northern Ambergris Caye, the Office of the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve submitted reports to several environmental government authorities, including the Prime Minister. According to officials, the transportation of the construction equipment was carried out without the proper permits or authorizations. On Friday, January 23rd, Perez said the individuals responsible for transporting the equipment were unable to produce any permits, and as a result, the equipment must be removed from the area.

The equipment in question includes a pontoon vessel and a hydraulic excavator located at the entrance of Cayo Frances. Perez stated that, based on observations, the equipment appeared to be intended for material extraction, but no mining permit had been issued for such activity. He also referenced a development planned for the area, without naming it. “That project cannot proceed and will not proceed,” Perez said, adding that discussions in Cabinet have characterized the proposed development as a clear example of overdevelopment that could result in environmental disaster.

The area representative said he stands with his constituents who have expressed concern about the project’s potential environmental impact. “This is not about politics. We understand that this specific area is very sensitive; it is a spawning area and contributes significantly to the fly-fishing industry,” Perez remarked. He further stated that a report was sent to the Minister responsible for the Environment, expressing disappointment that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not initially required. However, the Department of the Environment’s (DOE) Chief Environmental Officer, Anthony Mai, explained that an EIA was not warranted because the development did not meet the legal threshold for mandating one.

The Technical and Enforcement Team of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, along with a representative from the DOE on the island, conducted a site inspection, compiled a report, and submitted it to the relevant regulatory authorities. These include the DOE, the Mining Department, the Belize Fisheries Department, the Belize Port Authority, and authorities responsible for the importation and operation of mechanical equipment. “We now await a timely response from the relevant agencies upon review of the submitted report,” Hol Chan stated.

Both Perez and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve thanked members of the island community for reporting the matter and bringing it to public attention. They encouraged continued public cooperation in protecting Belize’s natural resources. “We have rules and regulations on this island. There is a rule of law across this country, and here on Ambergris Caye, we are going to follow it,” Perez emphasized.