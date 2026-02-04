Hol Chan Secures Title to Mangrove Lands South of Ambergris Caye

Following public concern raised in September 2025 over the alleged subdivision of parcels of land south of Ambergris Caye in the Boca Ciega Area within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the office of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez intervened to address the issue. Months later, on February 2nd, Perez’s office announced that the parcels in question, 11 in total, had officially been issued land titles in the name of the marine reserve.

Perez, who also leads the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, said the securement of parcels 5056, 5057, 5048, 5049, 5045, 5047, 5044, 17463, 17464, 17465, and 17466 represents a significant milestone in strengthening the long-term protection and stewardship of one of Belize’s most valuable marine environments.

“Securing these titles ensures that the areas in question remain safeguarded for conservation, sustainable management, and the benefit of future generations,” an official statement from Perez’s office noted. The Area Representative also acknowledged the assistance of the Government of Belize through Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Cordel Hyde and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The parcels are in Zone C and include mangrove wetlands that serve as natural storm buffers and important nursery grounds for marine life. Hol Chan Marine Reserve stated that with the parcels now legally registered in its name, the wetlands are permanently protected from private development.

“This will prevent any individual or entity from acquiring, developing, or selling the land,” Hol Chan stated. “These resources also help prevent coastal erosion, maintain water quality, store carbon, and function as critical nursery habitats that sustain Belize’s fisheries and marine biodiversity.”

Hol Chan management expressed appreciation to Honourable Andre Perez and to all stakeholders and partners involved in the process. “Your collaboration and advocacy make achievements like this possible and ensure that Hol Chan’s ecosystems remain protected for generations to come,” the statement added.

The announcement was welcomed by stakeholders in the tourism and environmental sectors, who commended the authorities’ action and urged continued efforts to conserve the marine and natural resources surrounding Ambergris Caye.

Last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that the parcels remained national lands. Although applications for the parcels had previously been submitted, including by members of the Hol Chan board, the government maintained that ownership would be granted only to the reserve as a legal entity.

It was further disclosed that the lands were first surveyed in 2005 and again in 2020, shortly before the general election. Despite ongoing public concern about the surveys, the Ministry of Natural Resources reiterated that the islets and surrounding areas would remain public assets under the management of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.