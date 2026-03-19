SACD Recognized for Conservation Work at Bacalar Chico

The Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD) won second place in the Conservation and Sustainability category of WWF’s 2025 Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge. The awards ceremony took place on March 14, 2026, at the Grand Resort Hotel in Belize City, honoring property owners, resorts, and community groups working to protect mangroves during development.

The challenge assessed projects in two categories: Aesthetics and Creativity, and Conservation and Sustainability. SACD has been recognized for enhancing mangrove protection at Bacalar Chico National Park through permanent surveillance, monitoring in partnership with the Belize Forest Department, boundary validation, and engagement with developers since its 2023 co-management agreement. The Toledo Institute for Development and Environment (TIDE) secured first place for its mangrove-friendly infrastructure at Payne’s Creek National Park and the Port Honduras Marine Reserve.

Bacalar Chico National Park, established in 1996 and designated a Mangrove Reserve in 2022, is believed to be home to the only protected mangrove forest on Ambergris Caye. SACD’s initiatives build on years of community-led conservation efforts, addressing ongoing threats from development and climate change along Belize’s coastline.

Since assuming co-management, SACD has launched a series of conservation efforts to improve the protection and management of the area. These include establishing a permanent enforcement presence to prevent illegal hunting and logging, conducting regular surveillance and biodiversity assessments, and working with the Belize Forest Department to manage the park’s ecosystems. SACD has also carried out boundary marking, installed signage, and deployed rangers to enhance access and oversight within the park’s mangrove and forest areas. Additionally, the organization has engaged stakeholders, including local authorities and environmental groups, while advancing research on wildlife species and habitat conditions to support long-term conservation planning.

Nadia Bood, WWF Mesoamerica senior program officer, highlighted the importance of such efforts. “Most of the mangroves in Belize are in private hands. That makes the need for us to work with these landowners truly… they can still have something beautiful and functional if they integrate the mangroves within their landscape design, rather than clear-cutting it and putting up a concrete seawall,” she said. She added that mangroves continue to outperform seawalls during storms.

The recognition emphasizes SACD’s role in conserving biodiversity, boosting coastal resilience, and supporting community livelihoods. It aims to promote increased collaboration between local stakeholders and developers, potentially expanding mangrove protection efforts across the country as Belize contends with rising sea levels. SACD also thanked WWF for raising awareness and reaffirmed its dedication to ongoing conservation initiatives.