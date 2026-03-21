Minister of Sustainable Development Addresses Ambergris Caye’s Development Concerns

Ongoing concerns on Ambergris Caye about large-scale coastal developments deemed unsustainable have prompted a response from the Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honorable Orlando Habet. He noted the need for proper planning to determine the level of development suitable for areas like Ambergris Caye and other coastal communities across the country.

Many projects in San Pedro have faced scrutiny regarding sustainability. Island residents continue to voice concerns about activities such as dredging and what they call unchecked development, which has led to the removal of hundreds of mangroves.

Habet told the media that the Cabinet has discussed the pace and scale of some of these projects, emphasizing that planning must take place not only on Ambergris Caye but also in other municipalities like Caye Caulker, Seine Bight, and Placencia in southern Belize. He said this is necessary to ensure proper development while defining the boundaries of these communities. “We have to sit down and look at the long-term plan for San Pedro,” Habet said. He referenced agencies such as the Department of the Environment, which can help guide planning efforts and identify areas nearing or exceeding their development capacity.

The minister also discussed emerging areas of Ambergris Caye. “Areas like Secret Beach, there is definitely no planning, neither on the construction side nor environmental,” he said. Habet recognized that unchecked, unplanned development can harm the marine environment and the Belize Barrier Reef, emphasizing the urgent need for organized planning.

Citizen groups on the island, such as the Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD), have held public meetings before to discuss concerns about large-scale developments. Members have consistently said that certain decisions by island authorities threaten both the marine environment and the livelihoods of those who rely on it. The group has also criticized the lack of community consultation and transparency, noting that lagoons have been filled and mangrove forests cleared without enough input from residents. During a public meeting in December 2025, ACCSD further stated that the Hol Chan Marine Reserve did not oppose developments seen as harmful to the marine ecosystem.

Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, stated that enforcement can be difficult, especially when mangrove clearing happens on private land. He emphasizes that development should be sustainable, and developers need to avoid completely clearing mangroves. Perez pointed out that this has been an ongoing problem on Ambergris Caye for decades.

In the meantime, many island residents believe that without decisive action from government leaders, Belize’s natural resources will continue to face increasing threats. “The urge is to act now before it is too late. Yes, we need development, but until there is proper and serious enforcement on sustainability, we will continue going down this hill, leaving nothing for our future generations,” a concerned island resident, who asked not to be named, told The Sun.