Crocodile Killing in San Pedro Highlights Rising Wildlife Violations

On March 31st, a video circulated showing a local business owner in San Pedro who killed a juvenile American crocodile. The animal was small and posed no threat. Under Belize’s wildlife protection laws, it is illegal to harm or kill protected species without permission, and such actions can lead to penalties. The incident prompted urgent calls for action from ACES Wildlife Rescue.

The incident involved a crocodile approximately two feet long. According to ACES, the animal posed no danger to people. American crocodiles are native to Ambergris Caye, are critically endangered, and are naturally fearful of humans. They typically venture onto land to regulate their body temperature, not to hunt.

The killing highlights a troubling increase in wildlife crimes on the island, where crocodiles are more frequently being stabbed, shot, or captured. ACES Wildlife Rescue, which has operated in San Pedro for many years, reported the incident and has begun an investigation. Previous encounters have shown that crocodiles generally avoid human interaction unless provoked by close contact from children, adults, or dogs.

An ACES representative noted that wildlife crimes seem to be rising and highlighted that American crocodiles are quickly decreasing. The organization emphasized that these animals are not attacking people and urged the public to respect their space and coexist responsibly. The representative also encouraged residents to contact ACES anytime with concerns, mentioning that more community support is needed to monitor incidents across the island.

ACES advises that individuals should never pursue or harm crocodiles, as doing so disrupts the ecological balance these apex predators help maintain by controlling invasive species. Instead, sightings or concerns should be reported immediately to prevent escalation and protect endangered wildlife.

The organization is asking anyone with screenshots or video footage of the incident to email [email protected] confidentially, as the information will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities. Illegal wildlife activity can also be reported via the ACES hotline at +501-623-7920.

This incident highlights the importance of ongoing community education to prevent unnecessary harm to wildlife. Without intervention, crocodile populations could decline further, harming San Pedro’s biodiversity. ACES continues to encourage residents to report incidents rather than take matters into their own hands.