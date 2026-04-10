Blind Crocodile Rescued in San Pedro; ACES Plans 19-Mile Charity Run

A blind female American crocodile rescued north of San Pedro Town is now under the care of the ACES Wildlife Rescue after being found disoriented near a roadside. The rescue followed reports of a crocodile near a roadside ramp, where ACES staff captured the animal. Upon examination, the crocodile was found to be completely blind, with one eye damaged from an old injury and the other recently ruptured. Now under permanent care at ACES, she requires a specially managed habitat.

The crocodile’s condition left her unable to hunt or navigate, likely pushing her into human-populated areas in search of rest. With nesting season approaching for American crocodiles on Ambergris Caye, staff continue to monitor her closely, as she may lay fertilized eggs. Any hatchlings will be released into protected mangrove habitats. Increasing rescue calls continue to strain ACES’ resources, including their heavily used golf cart, which is essential for responding to large-animal emergencies.

Recent incidents highlight the organization’s growing workload. As apex predators, crocodiles play a critical role in controlling sick animals and rodent populations within Belize’s ecosystems. However, expanding development continues to encroach on natural habitats, leading to more frequent human-wildlife interactions. ACES reports a steady rise in callouts involving birds, snakes, and larger wildlife, placing additional pressure on their equipment and response capacity.

In response to these growing demands, ACES has announced a 19-mile charity run scheduled for June 15th to raise funds for much-needed equipment upgrades. The run will begin in the north at Tranquility Bay and end in the south near the Marco Gonzalez Archaeological Site, combining paved streets and sandy terrain in tropical heat. Participants, including rescue team members, will carry a crocodile mascot along the entire route, adding an extra level of difficulty to the challenge.

The fundraiser aims to secure a new scooter for smaller rescues, allowing the organization to reserve its golf cart for larger emergency responses. ACES continues to emphasize the importance of community support, noting that every donation and share helps protect Belize’s unique wildlife.

Donations can be made via their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-for-reptile-rescue-the-coldblooded-challenge-zhyqu. Members of the public are also invited to participate in the run, with options for 5K, 10K, or the full route. For more information, contact +501-623-7920 or [email protected].