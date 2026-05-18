Joint Statement on Management and Protection of Marine and Coastal Ecosystems

May 18, 2026, Joint Statement – We the undersigned, on behalf of our respective organizations, write to formally and forcibly register our profound and collective frustration and disappointment regarding the management and protection of our sensitive marine and coastal ecosystems. Across Belize, citizens are witnessing the daily degradation of mangrove forests, seagrass beds, beaches, fishing flats and coral reefs, resulting in biodiversity loss and to the detriment of the tens of thousands of Belizeans who depend on these ecosystems. And yet repeated requests for meaningful dialogue and transparency regarding proposed developments, even just the status of required permits, are continually ignored. Effective marine and coastal conservation and climate resilience targets cannot be achieved without the active engagement of local leaders, conservationists, scientists, and frontline communities. Sustainable development cannot take place in an environment that is continuously degraded.

Multiple Ministries, departments and agencies are mandated to safeguard our environment. Multiple international treaties and conventions require access to information, access to justice and access to accountable decision-making processes. And yet multiple incidents (illegal dredging, unpermitted clearing of mangroves, wastewater dumping, lack of monitoring to ensure all mitigation measures are in place and effectively used) continue to occur. The failure to issue strict penalties, suspend permits, or halt operations when developers violate their Environmental Compliance Plans deeply undermines public trust and weakens the environmental laws that should be protecting these invaluable resources that are strongly intertwined with local livelihoods. The long-term pattern has been that violations are only addressed after irreversible damage has already occurred, with little to no meaningful penalties applied, particularly for repeat offenders. This ongoing lack of enforcement creates a culture of impunity that cannot be allowed to continue.

We therefore urge the Government of Belize, via the Ministries of Sustainable Development, Solid Waste and Climate Change, Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, and Natural Resources and the Department of the Environment, and any other relevant department, agency or government entity to immediately suspend all approval processes for development activities within protected areas and sensitive habitats specifically but not limited to Bacalar Chico, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the Placencia Peninsula seaside and lagoon, Corozal Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and offshore cayes, until a system can be established to include co-managers, village and/or town councils and relevant and related government bodies to review and determine next steps in coastal and marine development decisions.

We further urge that all necessary resources be deployed to ensure and require the strict, transparent enforcement of existing environmental laws, including immediate stop orders, suspension or revocation of permits, meaningful financial penalties, and public accountability measures for non-compliant actors, including those operating without all requisite permits or in violation of approved environmental conditions.

In keeping with ratified international and other legal agreements (like the Escazu Treaty), we also advocate for the establishment of a formalized, binding mechanism to include local leaders and community representatives such as registered tour operators and tour guide associations in all future coastal development decisions. On behalf of the people of Belize, we expect an urgent and meaningful response detailing how the administration intends to address this exigent national situation.

Thank you.