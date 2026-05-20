BTIA Calls for Immediate Moratorium on Mining and Dredging Activities in Placencia Lagoon and Ambergris Caye

Press Release, May 20, 2026 – Belize City, Belize — The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) is taking a firm and unequivocal position regarding the increasing environmental concerns surrounding ongoing mining, dredging, coastal alteration, and mangrove degradation activities impacting the Placencia Lagoon and Ambergris Caye areas.

On behalf of its Executive Board, chapter leadership, and national membership, BTIA formally calls for an immediate moratorium on all mining and dredging activities within the Placencia Lagoon and Ambergris Caye pending effective enforcement and monitoring of environmental laws and policies, comprehensive environmental review, meaningful stakeholder consultation, and a clear assessment of cumulative environmental impacts.

Belize’s tourism industry remains deeply dependent on the protection and sustainability of the country’s natural resources. Our marine ecosystems, lagoons, mangroves, reefs, beaches, and biodiversity are not only environmentally significant but also fundamental pillars of Belize’s tourism economy and the livelihoods of thousands of Belizeans.

Recent developments and public concerns in Placencia and Ambergris Caye have highlighted growing frustration among residents, tourism operators, environmental advocates, and community stakeholders over the pace and scale of environmentally sensitive activities in these fragile ecosystems.

BTIA believes that development must occur within a framework that ensures transparency, scientific guidance, regulatory compliance, environmental accountability, and meaningful public consultation. Economic growth and national development cannot come at the expense of the very ecosystems that sustain Belize’s tourism product and coastal communities.

“The tourism industry cannot remain silent while some of Belize’s most sensitive and valuable ecosystems face increasing pressure,” stated Efren Perez, President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association. “We fully support responsible and sustainable development, but it must be guided by proper environmental safeguards, transparency, enforcement, and stakeholder engagement. The long-term health of Belize’s tourism industry depends on the protection of our natural assets.”

As an immediate action, BTIA acknowledges and supports the growing community-led petition initiative currently underway in Placencia, which seeks to strengthen public engagement and national awareness on the urgent need to protect the Placencia Lagoon. The petition also calls for an immediate moratorium on mining and dredging activities until proper environmental safeguards, assessments, and consultations are fully undertaken.

BTIA commends the civic involvement of residents, tourism stakeholders, environmental advocates, and community leaders who have come together to defend one of Belize’s most valuable coastal ecosystems. The Association believes that community participation and stakeholder engagement are essential components of responsible environmental governance and sustainable national development.

BTIA further expresses its solidarity with the stakeholders, residents, tourism businesses, environmental organizations, and community advocates in both Placencia and Ambergris Caye who continue to raise legitimate concerns regarding the environmental and socioeconomic implications of these activities.

The Association is actively engaging relevant government ministries and agencies to encourage open dialogue and collaborative solutions that balance environmental protection with responsible national development. BTIA also supports ongoing community efforts to strengthen public awareness, civic participation, and environmental stewardship.

As a national organization representing tourism stakeholders across Belize, BTIA remains committed to advocating for policies and actions that preserve the integrity, sustainability, and international competitiveness of Belize’s tourism destination for present and future generations.