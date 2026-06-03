Government Temporarily Halts Dredging in Sensitive Coastal Areas

Following outrage from activists and environmental groups across the country, including those in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, over what they describe as unsustainable development practices such as dredging, the government has decided to temporarily halt the activity in sensitive areas.

Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, confirmed the update on May 27th in San Pedro. He noted that the Cabinet agreed to temporarily pause dredging activities, including beach reclamation projects, while the government develops a path forward.

“During discussions in the Cabinet, we agreed that we have to put a stop to this and halt it for the meantime,” he said. “All relevant departments must come together. We are working on a comprehensive plan that will involve San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and other coastal communities such as Hopkins, Seine Bight, and Placencia on the mainland.” Perez said there will be meetings involving the Department of the Environment, the Mining Unit, the Belize Fisheries Department, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In San Pedro, Perez said the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and the San Pedro Town Council will also be involved in discussions to determine how best to address the issue. The minister explained that the government does not want to shut down projects but instead work alongside developers to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. He said that in areas such as Secret Beach, development must follow environmental regulations and work closely with the relevant authorities. “We have to come together,” he said. Perez also agreed that fines for environmental offenses need to be increased. He noted that, in many cases, activities such as dock construction and dredging proceed without the proper approvals.

Following opposition to dredging activities in Placencia, a coalition of organizations demanded a halt to approvals for coastal developments, arguing that mangrove forests, fishing grounds, and nursery areas, as well as portions of the Belize Barrier Reef System, continue to face growing threats from what they describe as unsustainable development practices.

One of those groups, the Ambergris North Alliance, joined the unified call for a halt to dredging and stronger enforcement in sensitive marine areas. The alliance called on the Government of Belize and local governments to protect marine and coastal ecosystems. “To retain what keeps our country so unbelievably special and unique. We all see and feel the growing frustration as unchecked development and dredging destroy our mangroves, fishing flats, reef, and lagoons while requests for transparency and meaningful dialogue go unanswered,” the group stated in a social media post.

The island-based organization requested an immediate suspension of development approvals in sensitive areas, including the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Bacalar Chico Marine Reserve, the Placencia Peninsula, and Corozal Bay. They also called for strict and transparent enforcement of existing environmental laws.

The government responded by saying that its plan aims to tighten oversight, improve accountability, and better protect the country’s coastline on both the mainland and the cayes.