New Fisheries Audit Highlights Concerns from Belize’s Fishing Community

A coalition of 22 fishers’ associations from across Belize collaborated to create and publish the country’s first-ever Belize Fishers Audit, which was presented in Belize City on June 12th. The document highlights concerns raised by the fishing community and offers recommendations to improve the industry. President of the San Pedro Fishers Association, Jorge Aldana, led the presentation, outlining key issues affecting fishers nationwide.

Aldana said the audit was developed to help fishers assess the issues most important to them. He noted that the indicators used in the audit were identified and validated by fishers through consultations and discussions.

“This is not only about identifying problems, but providing evidence, encouraging dialogue, and action,” he said. “We see this as a tool for accountability, transparency, and continued improvement in this sector. Most importantly, this process demonstrates that fishers want to be active partners in shaping the future of our fishing industry.” Aldana highlighted that fishers continue to face concerns relating to governance, representation, enforcement, economic opportunities, access to information, and participation in decision-making.

One of the concerns discussed was the Blue Bond initiative and Belize’s commitment to conserve 30% of its marine space by 2030. While Aldana said fishers support the concept, they believe they are not being adequately consulted. “Anything that has to do with our ocean space impacts the lives of almost 3,500 fishers and, by extension, more than 20,000 people who depend directly on this industry,” Aldana said.

The audit was officially presented to the Fisheries Department. During the meeting, participants discussed ways in which stakeholders could work together to address the issues raised. “We need to be vigilant in the decision-making process. I know there is a call from the fishers to meet directly with the minister, and there is a commitment by the minister to meet with us,” Aldana noted. “We are looking forward to that opportunity and will present these ideas to them.”

The Fisheries Department was contacted for comment, but had not responded by press time.

Other leaders in the fishing industry also shared concerns affecting their respective communities. Joshua Castellanos, Vice Chairman of the Mango Creek Fishers Association, spoke about disputes involving lobster traps and fishing territories. “There are life-threatening situations involving firearms. This is basically the problem that is happening down south,” Castellanos said. “The overexploitation of our seas is very serious.”

He added that diversification opportunities, including ecotourism and aquaculture, could help reduce pressure on marine resources. “If there is an opportunity for fishers to diversify into areas like ecotourism or aquaculture, I, as a leader, am willing to work with my fishers and try to make a change rather than continue impacting the sea,” he said.

President of the Caye Caulker Fishers Association, Ian Forte, addressed what he described as the unintended impacts of some fisheries and conservation policies on coastal communities. “One of the things that many policymakers have not looked at is the social impact of conservation measures on coastal fishing communities,” Forte said. “Nobody has talked about how these policies affect our communities and how fishers earn a living. Every time certain policies are implemented, they impact our livelihood.”

Forte stressed that fishers are not opposed to conservation efforts but want greater involvement in decisions that affect their future. “We are not trying to stop conservation,” he said. “We want to continue being fishers and pass that tradition on to our children, but these decisions have a social impact on our communities.”

Forte called on the relevant authorities to carefully evaluate the effects of fisheries policies and ensure that fishers are properly consulted before major decisions are made.