ACES Celebrates World Crocodile Day with Fundraisers and 31-Kilometer Charity Run

ACES Wildlife Rescue celebrated World Crocodile Day on June 18th with a series of fundraising events, including bar promotions and a 31-kilometer charity run across Ambergris Caye. The initiative aimed to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s ongoing wildlife rescue and conservation efforts. Participating bars offered special “Croc Tails” and “Croc Beers” in support of the campaign.

The American crocodile is listed as Vulnerable globally and as Critically Endangered in Belize due to its small national population and ongoing threats, including habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. Population estimates suggest that roughly 5,000 mature American crocodiles remain worldwide, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts.

The World Crocodile Day activities formed part of a larger fundraising campaign launched by ACES as wildlife rescue cases continue to increase with the onset of the hurricane season. In addition to the bar fundraisers, ACES staff Matt and Niamh completed a 31-kilometer run, nearly the full length of San Pedro, while carrying an inflatable crocodile mascot to raise awareness and generate donations for the organization.

The run began at approximately 4:30PM at Tranquillity Bay and concluded after more than three hours. Proceeds from the events, along with donations made through an online GoFundMe campaign, are designated to support rescue operations, veterinary care, equipment purchases, and community education programs aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict.

The fundraising campaign follows a series of recent wildlife rescues conducted by ACES. Since the beginning of June, the organization has successfully rehabilitated and released a hand-reared Golden-fronted Woodpecker that had arrived severely malnourished and suffering from head trauma. Staff provided stabilization and nutritional support before returning the bird to the wild.

ACES also admitted three baby mockingbirds believed to have been orphaned following a cat attack. The birds were taken into care for continued feeding and rehabilitation. On June 14th, the organization relocated a four-foot female American crocodile found beneath a private residence to a quieter habitat further north on the island.

According to ACES, these incidents reflect broader environmental pressures affecting wildlife on Ambergris Caye. The organization notes that mangrove clearing and land-filling activities have reduced available crocodile habitat, forcing animals into populated areas where they often seek shelter beneath homes or in swampy spaces. With hurricane season underway, ACES anticipates an increase in crocodile-related calls and is encouraging residents to install fencing around yards and beneath homes to discourage wildlife from entering residential areas.

The organization also responded this month to a boa constrictor discovered inside a kitchen and safely relocated the snake after conducting a health assessment. In a separate incident one week earlier, a boa constrictor was struck by a golf cart, prompting ACES to remind residents and visitors to exercise caution while driving, particularly at night.

ACES Clinic Manager Niamh Byrne said the fundraising efforts are intended not only to cover immediate rescue costs but also to support public education and preventative measures. “After the event, we are at 78% of our goal, and with that, we were able to put down a deposit on a much-needed [motor] bike,” said Byrne. She added that the fundraiser remains open for anyone wishing to help the organization reach its target.

Reflecting on the run, Byrne described the experience as both challenging and rewarding. “The run was brutal and long. It took 3.5 hours to complete. Mosquitoes were one of our motivations to keep running, but it was also fun,” she said.

Byrne added with a laugh, “We were chased by just about every street dog on the island while running with the crocodiles on our backs.” She noted that both the run and the bar fundraisers served as practical ways to raise money while increasing awareness about wildlife conservation on the island.

ACES expects rescue demands to remain high throughout the tourism and hurricane seasons. Organizers hope the attention generated by World Crocodile Day and the associated fundraising efforts will continue to attract donations and volunteers, allowing the organization to expand its outreach and maintain rapid-response capabilities. They continue to encourage residents to take preventative measures, including installing fencing and driving cautiously at night, to reduce encounters with displaced wildlife.

Participating businesses included Mesa Cantina, Vibez Beach Bar and Grill, Castaway, Someplace South, and 303 Belize on June 17th; Blue Water Grill from June 13th through June 20th; Palapa Bar from June 17th through June 21st; Nauti Crab on June 16th and 17th; Truck Stop from June 16th through June 21st; and Rum Dog from June 19th through June 21st.