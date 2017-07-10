Shooting victim identified as Julian Tun by San Pedro Police

On Saturday, July 8th, the San Pedro Police responded to a shooting incident that left one male dead. That victim was now been identified as 16-year-old Julian Tun. According to the official police report, the shooting took place on Seagrape Drive, south of San Pedro Town, and police arrived at the scene at 11:18PM. Police saw the lifeless body of Tun with gunshot wounds to his left cheek, top of the head, and abdomen.

After police processed the scene, Tun was transported to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was officially pronounced dead by a Medical Officer. His body was later transferred to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for a post mortem examination.

San Pedro Police were initially seeking two persons of interest at the start of investigation. However, on Monday, July 10th, Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Superintendent Henry Jemmott told The San Pedro Sun that they have since detained nine persons for questioning in connection to the murder. As of press time, no official charges have been laid against these persons.

Tun was no stranger to police, as on June 20, 2016 he was arrested and charged with 4 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of dangerous harm, 4 counts of use of deadly means of harm, 2 counts of wounding, 1 count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of unlicensed ammunition. Tun was the main suspect in the attempted murder of Police Corporal Alrick Arnold during a gang shootout in front of the Queen Street Police Station in Belize City. While previous news reports indicated that Tun had been remanded to the Belize Central Prison following his arraignment, the exact date of his release is not yet known.

The San Pedro Sun will have more information on this developing story as the San Pedro Police continue their investigation on this incident.

