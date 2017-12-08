Vildo Westby captured in Mexico; Ayuso family feels vindicated

On Friday, December 8th, news broke on the detainment of Vildo Westby in Chiapas, Veracruz Mexico. Westby had been on the run since February of this year following the brutal murder of beloved island activist 44-year-old Felix Ayuso. According to Ayuso’s family members, they are grateful for the support the community has rendered and pleased that justice will finally be served.

Reports from family members indicate that an anonymous tip led to the discovery of Westby’s hideout. The tip came from a resident of Chiapas who alerted the family almost a week ago. Since then, family members traveled to Chiapas to follow up on the tip which led to the successful apprehension of Westby by Mexican police. “We are overjoyed that he has been captured. Felix’s murderer will face justice,” said one of Ayuso’s sisters, Carmen Eiley. She further indicated that a $13,000 reward has been given to the person that tipped them off.

According to their report, Westby has been processed for immediate deportation to Belize where he will face murder charges from the San Pedro Police Department. It is not yet certain as to when Westby will be deported, but family members are monitoring the process to ensure everything goes well.

Ayuso was found on Thursday, February 2nd at around 7:15PM lying in his room on the second floor of his home in the San Juan Area with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. It was not until five months later, on Wednesday, June 28th that police officially released a wanted warrant for Westby in connection with the murder. From then on, a substantial cash reward had been offered for information leading to Westby’s arrest.

The San Pedro Sun will continue to follow this developing story, and have more information as it is made available.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS