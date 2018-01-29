Three charged with Paul Jex’s murder

Police have charged three persons in connection with the murder of Jimell Paul Jex. The trio includes a 15-year-old minor, alongside 19-year-old Delson Paguada, and 45-year- old Timothy Carcamo. They appeared at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Monday, January 29th, where they were arraigned for the offense. Jex was gunned down on Tuesday, January 23rd on Crocodile Street at the entrance of the San Pedrito Subdivision. In the shooting incident, a second person identified as Dion Neal also suffered gunshot injuries but was treated at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

The police investigation into the homicide led to the arrest of several suspects on Wednesday, January 24th, including Simon Velasquez, who was released the following day. Velasquez headed to Belize City, where he was shot and killed the same day on Plues Street. Police believe his murder could possibly be connected to Jex’s, as he was a notorious street figure.

The investigation zeroed in on the charged trio, who remain in police custody as police work on the case. Police have not offered details on the evidence incriminating Paguada, Carcamo, and the minor, but stated that the motive for Jex’s execution is linked to an alleged ongoing gang rivalry currently on the island.

The official report states that sometime after 5PM on the day of Jex’s murder, San Pedro Police responded to a shooting incident at Crocodile Street where they observed the motionless body of a male person. He was later identified as Jimell Paul Jex, an unemployed resident of the San Mateo Area. The official note also spoke about the other person injured in the attack, who was identified as Dion Neal, a security guard from Caye Caulker. He received gunshot wounds to his body and was treated at the Polyclinic.

The initial investigation revealed that Jex and Neal had left the Magistrate Court together after a court hearing. Jex had been detained on January 22nd for drug offenses, while Neal was in court for charges of ‘Damage to Private Property.’ They reportedly headed to Jex’s new home in the San Pedrito area, and while walking on Crocodile Street, two persons with firearms approached and chased them, firing several shots in their direction. Jex was shot in the head and fell to the ground, while Neal ran towards downtown where he later collapsed and was transported to the Polyclinic.

Jex was no stranger to the law as for the past few years he had been associated with a murder, drug trafficking, and for keeping ammunition without a gun license. He had been back and forth between Belize City and San Pedro since 2014.

