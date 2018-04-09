Armando Trapp shot in DFC Area

25-year-old Armando Trapp was shot in the DFC Area of San Pedro Town on Sunday, April 8th at around

7:30PM. According to an official report, he received wounds to the lower butt cheek, groin area, right

and left leg and right knee. Trapp was immediately transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro

Polyclinic II where he was stabilized before being airlifted to Belize City for further medical treatment.

The shooting incident occurred at a family member’s residence near the Ambergris Stadium, south of

town. According to the report, Trapp went downstairs of the building for his bicycle when he was

approached by a male person who fired several gunshots in his direction. The suspect made a quick

escape before he could be identified.

While police have no leads on this latest shooting incident, it is alleged to be linked to the March 26th

shooting of Guillermo Salazar. As investigations continue, San Pedro Police are asking the community to

report any information that can lead to an arrest in Trapp’s case.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS