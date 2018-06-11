San Pedro Police Department releases 2018’s first quarter report

The crime statistics for the first quarter of 2018 have been released by the San Pedro Police Department (SPPD). The report compares 2018’s major crimes to the same time period in 2017, and according to the figures, there is a decrease in figures, despite the spate of illicit activities lately registered on the island.

During 2018, the cumulative statistics for January to April indicate that there were seven less major crimes committed than in 2017, which is equivalent to a 13% decrease.

According to the report, San Pedro also experienced a decrease in the burglary, but shows an increase in theft above $5,000 compared to 2017. Major crimes reported on the island for this quarter include three murders, one rape, 17 burglaries, and seven cases of thefts. There were no robberies and unlawful sexual intercourse reported during this period of the year.

Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Henry Jemmott has stated in the past that the SPPD continues fighting crime in an offensive way for the well-being of the island community. However, he invites the community to continue working along with the police by providing them with information on suspected criminal activities.

Crime Rates

The SPPD has also provided additional statistics for this first quarter of the year. The report details a 100% arrests rate, with 33.5% of those cases under investigation, and 60.4% awaiting trial. 39.5% of these cases have been concluded.

The total amount of property stolen has accumulated to $116,060.32. Police works have been able to recover $35,421.33, or 30.5%.

Achievements

Over the past months, the island police formation has experienced several achievements and some of these starts with the acquisition of a mobile morgue. In the past, when police had to deal with late-night murders, they did not have an adequate place to keep bodies and most of the times they kept the dead under the police station steps covered with bags of ice. The mobile morgue has vastly improved the situation.

Another success for the SPPD was the renovation of their cell block, which now has better facilities for their inmates. The opening of a police booth in the Tres Cocos area of Ambergris Caye was also added to the list of success stories for the island’s police.

Other monumental achievements include the painting of the police station, the installation of air-conditioned systems inside the building, the creation of an exhibit room, completion of a third barracks for police officers, renovations of old police barracks, a new police vehicle, a generator, a welfare program, a police boat and a police booth installed at the entrance of San Mateo Sud-division over the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge.

Future goals

The SPPD is currently working on the construction of two new police booths which will be placed on the south and far north side of the island. These new booths are being built out of 40-foot containers, similar to those used in Jamaica.

Amidst these achievements and future planning, police also pointed out some of their challenges that the force is facing. They are still in need of more vehicles, communication equipment, and additional personnel. Despite these hurdles, they look forward to continuing to make an impact on criminal activities on the island.

San Pedro Police can be contacted call 206-2022 or visit the station on Pescador Drive. To report crimes anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 0-800-922-8477. All information given will be treated with confidentiality.

