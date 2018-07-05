Home invasion in north Ambergris Caye leaves one person in critical condition after being shot to the head

A home invasion off the north-west coast of Ambergris Caye resulted in a property owner being shot to the head. The incident took place on Thursday, July 5th around 11:30AM. The victim has been identified as retired American Cliff Kirk, 60, owner of the property called Casa Brisas, located 10 ½ miles north of San Pedro Town and only accessible by boat. Kirk was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II where he was treated and airlifted to Belize City in a critical condition.

The preliminary report from the police states that as Kirk was walking down his steps, he was approached by four masked male persons. One of them fired a shot at him which caught him to the left side of his head. The assailants thereafter went up the stairs and inside the house where they stole a 9mm pistol, a 12 gauge shotgun and a briefcase with an undisclosed amount of cash. The culprits then made their escape on a jet ski. Kirk was remains hospitalized in Belize City listed in a critical condition.

Kirk, along with his wife Linda, are long-time residents on the island and have been very active in the island community as facilitators of the Belize Tourism Industry Association. In the past, they have participated in forums to strengthen the working relationships within organizations in Ambergris Caye. Some of the projects executed have been in the field of marketing, traffic, garbage and beach reclamation among others.

Back in 2000, the Kirks were acknowledged for their participation in the donation of a fire truck to Ambergris Caye from Cherryville, North Carolina in the United States of America.

An investigation is being conducted in full force to find the culprits of this latest brazen attack. The San Pedro Police Department is turning to the assistance of the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police station at 206-2022 or visit their offices located on Pescador Drive.

