Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Coast Guard Station in Bacalar Chico

Press Release – On August 24th, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a Coast Guard Station (Forward Operating Base) in Bacalar Chico, north of Ambergris Caye. After operating in the area for over three years under foot patrol, Coast Guard Officers will soon have a base for day- to- day operations.

Approximately a mile and a half from the Mexican border, the Bacalar Chico Coast Guard Station is an ideal location for the prevention of cross-border criminal activities such as drug trafficking, weapon trafficking, and illegal fishing. Operationally, the Coast Guard seeks to minimize the impact of criminal activities. The strategic importance of their presence in Bacalar Chico as law enforcement is to provide stability for economic prosperity.

A contract has been signed with Mr. Victor Aldana to construct the base within four months. The design of the facility is to house 16 officers, it will include a 30 ft lookout tower, and a vessel will be assigned to the location. Present for the groundbreaking was Minister of National Security, Hon. John Saldivar; Commandant of Belize Coast Guard, Admiral John Borland; Contractor, Mr.Victor Aldana; and Mayor of San Pedro Town, Mr. Daniel Guerrero, among other officials.

