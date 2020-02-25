Armando Villanueva remanded for Boca Del Rio Arson

31-year-old Armando Villanueva, construction worker of San Mateo Area in San Pedro Town was arraigned on Tuesday, February 25th after being charged for the crime of Arson.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Saturday, February 22nd at the beach park in Boca del Rio. According to police investigation, someone, later identified as Villanueva, set fire to a storeroom next to the bathrooms at the beach park. No one was injured but items inside the storeroom were badly damaged.

Initially, an electric short circuit was believed to be the cause, but after further investigation, it was revealed to be arson. Police investigation led to Villanueva’s detention on Sunday, February 23rd.

Villanueva was denied bail and has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court date set for May 29, 2020.

