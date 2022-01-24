Patrick Faber resigns as leader of the United Democratic Party and Leader of the Opposition

Leader of the Opposition (LOO) and the United Democratic Party (UDP), Honourable Patrick Faber, announced his resignation on Monday, January 24th, via Facebook. Both concessions are to become effective on January 31, 2022. Faber remains Area Representative for the Collet Constituency in the Belize District.

In a short video message, Faber thanked all those who have supported him. He mentioned his family, constituency-the Collect Division, his colleagues, shadow cabinet, the central executive of the UDP, and other faithful UDP supporters. Faber lamented the decision to step down but saw it necessary for the party’s well-being.” It is with a very heavy heart that I stand before you today to signal my departure as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives and Leader of our great United Democratic Party,” he said.

His resignation stems from domestic violence accusations alleging that Faber assaulted his fiancée, Dr. Shanikka Arnold. Faber is also accused of breaking Arnold’s laptop computer. Arnold made a statement to police on Wednesday, January 19th, and police issued an arrest warrant. According to Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, Faber was to be charged with Assault and Damage to Private Property.

Arnold later withdrew her accusations against Faber, but the matter still went to the Magistrate Court, where on Friday, January 21st, Arnold officially recanted her complaint. The case was dismissed, and Faber was free of charges. However, his future in the party as its leader was uncertain as this was not the first time he was accused of domestic violence.

Regarding the latest incident with his fiancée Arnold, Faber maintains that the information circulated about their issue is not accurate. “The ills that come with allegations are simply too much of a burden for me to place on the shoulders of our beloved party and its faithful membership. I have made a decision to focus my attention on giving my fiancée, in this time of need, my full attention, and support. While doing so, I will also work on me to ensure that in future times I can continue to be as best as I can the advocate for Belize’s development that you’ve all known me to be in the past,” said Faber. The out-going UDP leader and LOO indicated that he remains committed to the people of the Collet Constituency. He assures to continue fighting for them as a member of the UDP.

Party members now have the task of electing a new leader. This is expected to take place at a future leadership convention.

