American fugitive apprehended in Caye Caulker will be repatriated to the US

On Tuesday, December 6th, a United States (US) citizen, Aldrick Scott, 47, from the state of Nebraska, was detained in Caye Caulker and escorted by Interpol members to the mainland. Scott is the main suspect in the kidnapping of a woman in Omaha, Nebraska. After being processed in Belize, Scott will be transported back to his country to face the law.

According to reports from Omaha, on November 28th, Scott’s picture was released as a person of interest for kidnapping his 43-year-old girlfriend Cari Allen from the said Nebraska city. The reports continue saying that days following the disappearance of Allen, Scott’s house in the municipality of Topeka was searched by police, but Scott and Allen remained missing.

Allen was reported missing on Saturday, November 19th, and according to a physical description, she is of a clear (white) complexion and stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She remains missing.

Scott is said to be a military veteran, a graphic designer, and likes martial arts. His martial arts teacher Rico Steele described him as an incredible student, who worked hard, was respectful, and never caused any problems. Steele said he worried about the situation and hoped the accusations were false.

The local law enforcers in Nebraska suspected that Scott had fled the country. They were not wrong because he was apprehended in Caye Caulker on Tuesday, and officials at the US Embassy in Belize confirmed he was wanted. Aldrick Scott appeared to have shaved his head. A move believed to disguise himself while in Belize. He will now be deported and face the Nebraska authorities.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS