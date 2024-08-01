Fishermen attacked; boat set on fire in northern Ambergris Caye

An incident occurred on Wednesday, July 31st, in northern Ambergris Caye, where two fishermen were attacked and their boat set on fire. One of the fishermen, Eliezer Aldana reported that he and another colleague were fired upon by a group of individuals in another boat but were not injured. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects involved in the attack.

According to the Aldana, they were fishing near the Tranquility Bay area around 4:30 AM when they were approached by a boat carrying four Hispanic men. One of the men threatened them and ordered them to leave. As they attempted to depart, the men on the other boat pursued them and began shooting at them. The fishermen sought refuge at a nearby resort and asked for assistance.

Later, they found their boat, which did not belong to them, had caught fire and drifted onto the beach, where it sank. The boat’s owner was informed, and a team was dispatched to recover the damaged vessel, which was then towed to a boat mechanic shop.

The suspects have not been apprehended, but the victims described them in their statement to the police. The public is urged to come forward with any information that may help identify and detain these individuals. The San Pedro Police Station can be contacted at 206-2022, located on Pescador Drive in downtown San Pedro. The police continue to investigate, and any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality to ensure the safety of boaters in the area.