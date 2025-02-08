San Pedro man detained for alleged bigamy

On Wednesday, February 5th, San Pedro Police formally arrested and charged 61-year-old Edermillo Javier Azebedo, also known as Edermillo Javier Garcia, with the crime of Bigamy. This arrest followed a complaint from his first wife, who alleges that he secretly married another woman while still legally married to her.

According to a police report, 50-year-old Anastacia Garcia, a domestic worker from Guinea Grass Village in the Orange Walk District, reported that she married Javier Garcia on September 28, 1997. They were married in Guinea Grass and later moved to Benque Viejo del Carmen Town in the Cayo District, where they lived together for 14 years.

Anastacia informed the police that while living in Benque, her husband lost his documents and reapplied for them. During this process, she discovered his correct name at the Registry Department: Edermillo Javier Azebedo.

In 2010, the couple returned to Guinea Grass, but her husband moved to San Pedro Town for a job, leaving her behind in the village. Three years later, he told Anastacia that their relationship was not working and that he wanted to separate. However, they never legally filed for divorce.

In 2015, Anastacia discovered that Edermillo had married someone else in San Pedro. When she confronted him, he denied it. The following year, she visited the Registry Department and confirmed that she was still legally married to him. She also learned that Edermillo had married someone else on August 9, 2014, in San Pedro. After finding out about his second marriage, Anastacia demanded that Edermillo divorce her, but he never complied.

As a result, the police collected reports and evidence, leading to Edermillo’s arrest and charges being filed against him. Bigamy is classified as an offense under the laws of Belize, so the accused is now facing legal consequences for entering a second marriage while still married to Anastacia.