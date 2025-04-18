American who hijacked plane in Belize was trying to reach Texas

On Thursday, April 17th, the country was shocked when a Cessna 208EX Grand Caravan carrying 14 passengers, including a child, belonging to Tropic Air, was hijacked by a man wielding a knife. The hijacker, Akinyela Taylor, a 49-year-old U.S. citizen, demanded that the pilot take the plane out of the country, specifically to Texas, USA. His demands were not met, and during the ordeal, three individuals were injured. Taylor was ultimately shot and killed by one of the passengers upon landing at the Philip Goldson International Airport.

The routine flight departed at 8AM from the Ranchito Airport, located just outside Corozal Town in northern Belize, en route to San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye. Some passengers noticed Taylor sweating profusely as the plane began to take off. Once the aircraft was in the air, Doug Maxwell, a long-time resident of San Pedro, witnessed in horror as Taylor stabbed local businessman Fitzgerald Brown in the neck and back. At this moment, Franchesco Castañeda, a Tropic Air employee and fellow passenger, attempted to intervene but was stabbed in the head, chest, and arms.

Taylor proceeded to the cockpit and instructed pilot Howell Grange to change course and head to Texas, USA. Realizing that making the 900+ mile journey on the small plane was nearly impossible, he urged Grange to find a suitable area to land and refuel. The aircraft remained in the air for approximately one hour and 40 minutes, flying over central Belize, the Caribbean Sea, near Turneffe Atoll, and, at one point, over Ambergris Caye.

The Belize Police Department and other security agencies, such as the Belize Defence Force, monitored the plane’s movements and dispatched personnel to several local airports. All domestic flights were grounded, and a police presence was established at the John Greif II Municipal Airport in San Pedro. Many passengers waiting for their flights to the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA) were uncertain as the plane circled the Belizean airspace. “As the time passed, the main concern was that the airplane was running low on fuel. We were getting ready for a crash landing in the sea,” Maxwell said. Maxwell stated that Taylor was unfazed by Grange’s pleas for them to land due to the plane’s dwindling fuel supply.

After 10AM, the plane circled back to the mainland and headed toward the PGIA. According to other passengers, including San Pedro’s popular DJ Smallz, Abner Diaz, as they began their descent, Taylor started wrestling with Grange and attempted to stab him for control of the aircraft. Taylor appeared determined not to land the plane and threatened to bring it down, endangering the lives of everyone on board.

Around 10:30AM, the plane touched down on the runway, and passengers quickly opened the emergency exit door. As the aircraft slowed to a stop, passengers began jumping out. Suddenly, gunshots were heard inside the plane. One of the passengers, Brown, had used his licensed firearm to shoot Taylor in the chest.

Police officers and emergency responders quickly assisted everyone off the plane. Diaz was seen being escorted to safety and briefly told The Sun that he was glad to be alive and felt in good spirits. Grange, Castañeda, and Brown were transported to different hospitals in Belize City. Taylor was transported but pronounced dead at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The pilot, Grange, lost a significant amount of blood and required a transfusion. Brown was admitted in critical condition due to stab injuries that reportedly damaged his lungs. On Good Friday, April 18th, it was announced that Castañeda had been released from medical care. Meanwhile, Brown and Grange remain hospitalized, recovering in stable condition.

The three injured passengers were praised for their actions. Commissioner of Police Chester Williams spoke about Taylor’s fatal shooting. “We understand that one of the injured passengers had a licensed firearm, and as the plane landed, he shot the hijacker and handed the firearm over to us. He is our hero, I must say, and we pray for him,” Williams said.

Many questioned how Taylor managed to smuggle a weapon onto the plane. According to Williams, local airports, particularly Corozal ones, are not equipped with metal detectors. He added that urgent discussions will take place to enhance the safety of domestic flights. Additionally, he noted that Taylor had attempted to enter Belize days before the incident through the northern border with Mexico but was turned away. Authorities believe he entered the country illegally. Taylor, who is said to have been a joint interface control officer in the Air National Guard in the U.S., had his last known address in St. Louis, Missouri.

Taylor’s family was shocked to learn what happened to him. They mentioned that Taylor seemed well the last time they saw him. “He was not on any medication. No signs of PTSD. This is a big shock to me and the rest of our family,” his nephew said. In addition to being a military veteran, he served as a teacher in St. Louis County. He was an assistant football coach at the Ferguson-Florissant School District from June 2018 to February 2019. A spokesperson for the school stated that Taylor is no longer associated with the district in any capacity.

After the recent unexpected incident, the Belize Airports Authority issued a statement affirming its commitment to enhancing safety and security measures. They announced that bag checks and scanners will be implemented at municipal airports to align with the standards of international airports.

In the meantime, Maximillian Greif, the Chief Executive Officer of Tropic Air, commended the bravery and skill of their pilots in a statement. “Earlier today, a Tropic Air flight faced a serious and unprecedented in-flight emergency. In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic. Several passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care. Our hearts are with them, and we are offering all available support,” he said.

In a press release, the Government of Belize stated that the incident is deeply troubling and unusual. “While our domestic airspace is typically very secure — with over 120,000 flights operated safely each year — we acknowledge the seriousness of this incident and the concerns it raises,” part of the release read. The government praised Grange for his exceptional professionalism and composure during a highly stressful situation. Additionally, the statement acknowledged the remarkable bravery of the other passengers and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

While this frightening and unexpected incident shocked the nation, it is not the first time a Tropic Air flight has been hijacked. The first occurrence happened in 1970, just six days before Easter when John Greif II was taken from the municipal airstrip and forced to fly to Cuba.