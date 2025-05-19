Postmortem rules Selvin Sealy’s death as homicide, family demands answers

On Saturday, May 17th, Selvin Sealy Jr., 32, was laid to rest in San Pedro Town. The island resident died in police custody after he was apprehended for trespassing on private property south of San Pedro earlier in the week. While family members are questioning the circumstances surrounding his death, police on the island say the matter is under investigation, and a file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further advice.

The grieving family is trying to process the chain of events that led to their loved one’s death. A relative shared that Sealy had personal struggles but was a loving person. Family and friends say they will remember him as kind-hearted and deeply loved. They are now looking for disclosure and hope that justice will be served if foul play is confirmed.

A police report stated that Sealy was acting erratically south of San Pedro Town, at around 6:30AM on Monday, May 12th. According to the report, Sealy was seen climbing a tree after claiming a dog was chasing him. Officers reportedly instructed him to come down. Sealy then jumped into a swimming pool, and upon climbing out, officers said they had to use force to subdue him.

Sealy was taken to the San Pedro Police Station, where officers noticed he was unresponsive. He was then transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, May 16th, the results of a postmortem were released, ruling the death a homicide. The examination confirmed that Sealy died from restraint asphyxia. Police have not confirmed any action against officers involved in Sealy’s arrest and await further instructions from the DPP’s office.

The postmortem findings have intensified public calls for justice and accountability. On Monday, May 19th, one of Sealy’s uncles took to social media, asking anyone with video footage of the incident to consider providing it to the family seeking closure. “Any information or evidence that can shed light on the circumstances surrounding his passing would be greatly appreciated,” the post read.