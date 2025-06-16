Monday, June 16, 2025
Police Await DPP Advice on Fatal Dispute Between Daniel Salazar and Father

San Pedro Police are awaiting directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether island resident Daniel Salazar, 39, will be held criminally liable for the death of his father, 59-year-old Rubio Salazar. Daniel is accused of allegedly causing his father’s death on Saturday, June 14th, during a domestic altercation at their home in the San Mateo area, north of San Pedro Town.
On Monday, June 16th, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith told the media that the DPP may consider the fatal incident a case of self-defence. According to Smith, the father and son reportedly got into an argument over a dog on Saturday afternoon. During the confrontation, Rubio allegedly struck Daniel on the head with a stick. Daniel then inflicted a fatal chop wound to his father’s upper body.
Police were called to the scene and found Daniel holding a towel to his father’s head. Rubio was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 4:08PM. Daniel was detained following the incident, and police are now awaiting the DPP’s decision on whether to charge him with murder or rule the case as self-defence.

The Salazar family told the media they are in shock over the tragedy. They shared that Daniel Salazar is not known to be a violent person and is struggling to understand what may have led him to use such force against his father.
Following the unexpected loss of their family patriarch, the Salazar family is seeking assistance. A GoFundMe page has been launched on their behalf to help with associated costs and future living expenses. Donations can be made at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rubio-salazars-family-through-this-tragic-loss
The San Pedro Sun will continue to follow this developing story.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

