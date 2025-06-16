Police Await DPP Advice on Fatal Dispute Between Daniel Salazar and Father

San Pedro Police are awaiting directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether island resident Daniel Salazar, 39, will be held criminally liable for the death of his father, 59-year-old Rubio Salazar. Daniel is accused of allegedly causing his father’s death on Saturday, June 14th, during a domestic altercation at their home in the San Mateo area, north of San Pedro Town.

On Monday, June 16th, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith told the media that the DPP may consider the fatal incident a case of self-defence. According to Smith, the father and son reportedly got into an argument over a dog on Saturday afternoon. During the confrontation, Rubio allegedly struck Daniel on the head with a stick. Daniel then inflicted a fatal chop wound to his father’s upper body.

Police were called to the scene and found Daniel holding a towel to his father’s head. Rubio was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 4:08PM. Daniel was detained following the incident, and police are now awaiting the DPP’s decision on whether to charge him with murder or rule the case as self-defence.

The Salazar family told the media they are in shock over the tragedy. They shared that Daniel Salazar is not known to be a violent person and is struggling to understand what may have led him to use such force against his father.

Following the unexpected loss of their family patriarch, the Salazar family is seeking assistance. A GoFundMe page has been launched on their behalf to help with associated costs and future living expenses. Donations can be made at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rubio-salazars-family-through-this-tragic-loss

The San Pedro Sun will continue to follow this developing story.