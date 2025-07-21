Monday, July 21, 2025
Crime & Violence

Gunmen Open Fire at Espat Residence in San Pedrito Area

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the San Pedrito area of San Pedro Town that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 19th. Video footage shows several individuals firing shots at a residence believed to belong to Logan and Mark Espat before fleeing the area. One person was reported injured.
On Monday, July 21st, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero shared with the media that the unidentified gunmen fired several shots at the doors of the Espat apartments. “Several shells were found in the area, and an investigation is being carried out at this time,” Romero said. “We do not know who the suspects are for this shooting, but yes, we know the rivalry they have in San Pedro with other persons,” Romero added that the Espats have been cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.
Police have yet to detain anyone in connection with this latest act of violence on the island. While no clear motive has been confirmed, authorities believe the incident may be linked to ongoing rivalries between groups in the area.

