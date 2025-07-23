Brothers Remanded After Charged for Alleged Gang Involvement

Following a shooting incident at a residence in the San Pedrito area belonging to the Espat family, brothers Alexander Logan and Mark Espat were detained and subsequently charged with being members of a gang. The pair were arraigned at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 21st. They were denied bail and remanded to the Belize Central Prison until their next court appearance, set for September 24, 2025.

According to authorities, Logan and Espat are alleged to be active members of a group known as the San Pedrito Gang. The shooting incident, which was captured on video, occurred around 4:25AM on Saturday, July 19th. Police believe that the residence was targeted by three masked assailants who opened fire with what appeared to be rifles.

On Monday, July 21st, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero addressed the media, stating that investigations are ongoing and no suspects have been detained to date. “Several shells were found in the area, and an investigation is being carried out at this time,” Romero said. “We do not know who the suspects are for this shooting, but yes, we know the rivalry they have in San Pedro with other persons.” He added that the Espats have been cooperating with police. No injuries were reported.

While no clear motive has been confirmed, authorities believe the incident may be linked to ongoing rivalries between local gangs. As a result, Logan and Espat were charged under gang legislation.

The recent violence is believed to have escalated following the murder of Alfredo Trapp on July 3rd in the San Mateo subdivision. In response, police have increased their presence on the island to deter potential retaliation. The shooting at the Espat residence in San Pedrito is believed to be connected to that murder.

Another shooting was reported on Monday, July 21st, allegedly in the San Mateo area. However, police did not issue an official report, and no injuries were reported.

Two More San Pedro Men Remanded on Gang Charges

Two additional San Pedro residents, Karim Nazim Espat, 28, and Bryan Anthony Correa, 27, were remanded to the Belize Central Prison on Tuesday, July 22nd, after being charged with gang membership, reportedly linked to the San Pedrito Gang. The men appeared before Magistrate Ludlow Black in Belize City and pleaded not guilty. Due to the offense falling under the Crime Control and Criminal Justice Act, bail was denied at the Magistrate’s level. They are scheduled to return to court on September 18, 2025.

Espat’s attorney, David McKoy, also raised concerns over alleged mistreatment in police custody, claiming Espat was denied food and that meals brought by relatives were withheld.

Their arrest comes one day after Alexander Logan and Mark Anthony Espat, also of the Espat family, were similarly charged and remanded.

As police ramp up patrols in key areas of San Pedro, it has been reported that the recent shooters may have arrived on the island by boat.