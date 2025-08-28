No Arrests Made in Backatown Shooting

A San Pedro barber, 25-year-old Jose Manuel Velasquez, survived an early morning shooting on Tuesday, August 26th, in the Backatown area. He was reportedly approached by a known male individual who pulled out a firearm and fired at him, grazing him but causing no fatal injuries. Velasquez was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilized and listed in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident but have not yet detained the shooter.

According to a police report, around 6:30AM, Velasquez was approached by a known male individual, who drew a firearm and fired shots at him. Velasquez was reportedly grazed by the bullets but did not sustain fatal injuries. He was assisted to the polyclinic, where doctors stabilized him.

Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. They are searching for one suspect, but no motive has been disclosed, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is the latest shooting since July 3, 2025, when Gabriel Villafranco Salazar, 38, was injured and Alfredo Trapp, 28, was killed in the San Mateo area north of San Pedro Town. The victims were targeted by two gunmen while traveling in a golf cart. Trapp was fatally shot, while Salazar was critically injured and later airlifted to Belize City for further medical care.

Days later, a residence belonging to members of the Espat family in San Pedrito was shot at. Police made several arrests, including some Espat family members, charging them with gang-related offenses. However, no one has been detained in connection with these shootings.

Authorities continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward or call 206-2022. Confidentiality will be guaranteed.