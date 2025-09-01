Minor arrested for Backatown shooting

A 16-year-old minor has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Use of Deadly Means of Harm in connection with the August 26 shooting in the Backatown area of San Pedro Town. The early morning incident left 25-year-old Jose Manuel Velasquez injured.
According to police, Velasquez was approached by the gunman, known to him, who reportedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire. The bullet grazed Velasquez, causing a non-fatal injury. He was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and stabilized.
Following their investigation, police arrested and formally charged the minor from San Pedro Town on Monday, September 1. Authorities confirmed that the charges were laid in the presence of his parents and a Community Rehabilitation Officer.
Share
A 16-year-old minor has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Use of Deadly Means of Harm in connection with the August 26 shooting in the Backatown area of San Pedro Town. The early morning incident left 25-year-old Jose Manuel Velasquez injured.
Read more