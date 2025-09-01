Monday, September 1, 2025
Crime & Violence

Minor arrested for Backatown shooting

Share

A 16-year-old minor has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Use of Deadly Means of Harm in connection with the August 26 shooting in the Backatown area of San Pedro Town. The early morning incident left 25-year-old Jose Manuel Velasquez injured.
According to police, Velasquez was approached by the gunman, known to him, who reportedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire. The bullet grazed Velasquez, causing a non-fatal injury. He was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and stabilized.
Following their investigation, police arrested and formally charged the minor from San Pedro Town on Monday, September 1. Authorities confirmed that the charges were laid in the presence of his parents and a Community Rehabilitation Officer.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun