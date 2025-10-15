Barrio 18 Gang Leaders Escape Maximum Security Prison in Guatemala; Belize Remains on High Alert

Guatemalan authorities have launched a massive search after 20 high-ranking Barrio 18 gang members escaped from the Fraijanes II Maximum Security Prison on October 11, 2025. The gang, considered one of Central America’s most violent criminal organizations, is designated a foreign terrorist group by the United States. Among the fugitives are several key leaders identified by street names such as “Chucho,” “Cartoon,” “Happy,” “Wicked,” “Smoking,” “Liro Strong,” and “Psycho.”

The breakout occurred at the Fraijanes II facility near Guatemala City, which holds some of the country’s most dangerous inmates. Prison officials confirmed the escapees managed to evade several layers of security, even after authorities received an intelligence warning about a possible breakout. The event has sparked widespread concern over internal corruption, with Guatemala’s Minister of Governance, Francisco Jiménez, confirming that an investigation is underway to determine whether prison staff were complicit.

Following the escape, Guatemala’s National Civil Police (PNC), supported by FBI and Interpol teams, launched an international search. As of October 14th, only one of the twenty fugitives has been recaptured. Lawmakers in Guatemala are calling for the dismissal of top prison officials and the Minister of Governance amid rising public outrage over the breach.

Authorities believe several fugitives may attempt to flee into neighboring countries, including Belize and Honduras, using unofficial border crossings. In response, Belizean authorities have issued a nationwide alert, tightening patrols and surveillance along the western border near Benque Viejo del Carmen and San Ignacio, as well as on northern and southern entry routes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Belize Police Department have urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or persons immediately. Officials emphasize that the escapees are armed, dangerous, and highly connected to transnational criminal networks, posing serious risks to regional security.

In the United States, officials have urged Guatemala to take swift and decisive action to recover the fugitives, noting that their escape could destabilize the region. Meanwhile, Interpol has expanded its coordination efforts with Central American police forces to prevent the escapees from crossing international borders undetected.

San Pedro residents and visitors are also urged to remain alert and report any suspicious movements. Authorities warn that the fugitives may resort to violence to avoid capture, making community cooperation critical.

Guatemalan authorities have released images and profiles of the escapees, believed to be affiliated with Barrio 18 factions, including “Solo Para Locos,” “Crazy Gangsters,” and “Hollywood Gangsters.” The country remains on maximum alert as the international search intensifies.