Belize Authorities Pledge Stronger Protection After Domestic Violence Tragedy

Belizean authorities and government partners have united in condemnation following the brutal killing of 35-year-old Angelita Magaña and her two children, 6-year-old Tishan and 17-year-old Shadia, who perished in a house fire in San Felipe Village, Orange Walk District, on October 20, 2025. Police investigations indicate the blaze was intentionally set by Magaña’s ex-partner, Francisco Godoy, who had a prior history of domestic violence and was released from jail just days before the attack.

Magaña had sought protection through the courts shortly before her death, but her request for a restraining order could not be processed in time due to procedural delays. Authorities confirmed that this case is being treated as femicide, and it has reignited urgent calls for more decisive national action to end domestic and gender-based violence across Belize.

On the same day, October 20, 2025, the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, the Office of the Special Envoy, and the National Women’s Commission (NWC) issued a joint statement titled “Government Partners Condemn Femicide and Reaffirm Commitment to Ending Gender-Based Violence.”

The statement described the event as “an appalling case of femicide” and a painful reminder of the persistent and devastating impact of gender-based violence in Belize. “Femicide, the most extreme form of violence against women, must be recognized, condemned, and urgently addressed. Violence within our homes and communities can no longer be accepted or ignored. Every woman and child deserves to live in safety, dignity, and peace,” the release stated.

The agencies reaffirmed their commitment to action, including advocacy for the formal recognition of femicide in Belizean law. They continue to work to strengthen legislative and institutional frameworks for prevention and response. They also called for a national culture of zero tolerance toward violence through collaboration with community leaders, civil society, youth groups, and faith-based organizations.

Through partnerships with NGOs, shelters, and advocacy groups, the statement confirmed ongoing efforts to expand survivor services, strengthen networks, and promote education and prevention. “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the Ministry’s support services or the nearest police station. Help is available; no one should suffer in silence.”

At its meeting on October 22nd, 2025, the Cabinet also condemned the killings, describing them as “a heinous act of domestic violence” and reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance policy. The statement extended condolences to the victims’ family and confirmed that the third child, who had been hospitalized at the KHMH, had succumbed to her injuries.

Cabinet is committed to strengthening Belize’s national framework for prevention, protection, and prosecution, pledging ongoing support to the Ministries of Human Development, Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, and Health and Wellness to ensure that survivors receive the care, protection, and justice they deserve.

“Domestic violence is not a private matter but a national concern that threatens the safety, dignity, and well-being of Belizean families and communities,” the statement said. The Cabinet called on all Belizeans, including churches, civil society, and community groups, to unite in collective action to end gender-based and domestic violence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacey Smith acknowledged the failure to provide timely protection for Magaña and her children, calling for a renewed culture of accountability and zero tolerance toward violence. Officials across government and civil society emphasized that addressing gender-based violence must be a collective national effort, one that ensures no survivor is left unprotected or unheard.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening protection systems, improving police response, and expanding awareness campaigns to prevent future tragedies. The deaths of Angelita, Tishan, and Shadia have sparked a nationwide call for urgent reform, ensuring that Belize’s systems truly serve their purpose: to protect and save lives.

The Office of the Special Envoy: “The System Failed This Family”

In a powerful statement titled “The System Failed This Family,” the Office of the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children expressed deep sorrow and outrage, describing the incident as a tragic failure of Belize’s justice and protection systems.

“Angelita did everything right; she asked for help, she sought protection, she trusted the system. Yet, the very system that was meant to keep her and her children safe failed them completely,” the statement read.

The Office condemned both the Belize Police Department and the judicial system for failing to act decisively, stating that the failure to protect the family highlights serious gaps in enforcement, bail procedures, and emergency response.

“When an abuser is granted bail despite a record of violence, and when victims’ pleas are not treated with urgency, the system itself becomes part of the problem. Today, three innocent lives are gone because of a failure to act in the best interest of this family, a failure we cannot ignore.”

The Office noted that through the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN), it has conducted multiple gender-based violence (GBV) training sessions for police and military officers across Belize. Despite these efforts, the statement expressed frustration that “some officers and institutions still do not fully understand the most basic part of their job, to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

It also highlighted the ongoing challenges with domestic violence hotlines and 911 operators, citing instances where emergency calls have gone unanswered. “These are essential lifelines, and when they fail, victims are left without the critical support and protection they desperately need,” the statement noted.

The Office of the Special Envoy called for immediate accountability from the Police Department, the courts, and all institutions responsible for victim protection. It urged a full review of bail practices in domestic violence cases, more vigorous enforcement of restraining orders, and enhanced victim safety measures.

“This cannot be another case we talk about for a few days and then forget. We owe Angelita, Tishan, and Shadia better. We owe every mother, every child, and every survivor of abuse the promise that the system will not fail them again.”

The Office reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national systems of protection, promoting officer accountability, and ensuring that gender-based violence is treated as an urgent national crisis.