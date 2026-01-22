CCJ Reinstates Manslaughter Case in Death of Caye Caulker Resident Hilberto Sotz

On January 20th, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) brought renewed attention to the 2015 death of then 18-year-old Hilberto Sotz after reinstating manslaughter charges against two police officers involved in the case. Sotz died while in custody at the Caye Caulker Police Station after allegedly being beaten by police officers Hallet King and Leonard Nuñez.

The CCJ’s ruling overturned a Belize Court of Appeal decision that had previously set aside the convictions. The CCJ has now ordered that the matter be returned to the Court of Appeal for consideration of sentencing. The ruling marks a significant development in a case that sparked nationwide outrage when Sotz died while in police custody after being detained for questioning in connection with a burglary.

During a virtual hearing before the CCJ, Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryl-Lynn Vidal outlined the evidence presented against King and Nuñez. Vidal told the court that another detainee had witnessed aspects of the incident, testifying that he could hear Sotz being beaten while in custody. The witness further stated that he later observed Sotz being taken out of the cell area by the accused officers, appearing unconscious.

A post-mortem examination later determined that Sotz died from a massive heart attack caused by blunt force injuries to his head and body. Police constables Leonard Nuñez and Hallet King were subsequently charged with manslaughter and remanded to the Belize Central Prison.

In August 2019, the two officers were sentenced by the Supreme Court to nine months’ imprisonment, with time served deducted. Having already spent more than a year on remand, both men were released from custody.

Since then, the Sotz family has continued to demand justice for their son and has welcomed the CCJ’s decision as a renewed opportunity for accountability. The case is expected to return to the Belize Court of Appeal for sentencing proceedings.