Police detain suspects in San Pedro triple murder

Police have identified three suspects in connection with the triple murder that occurred on Thursday night, March 19th, south of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Authorities responded to a shooting incident at a location known as Mosquito Coast, where they discovered the lifeless bodies of Karim Nazim Espat, 29, and Oscar Modesto Mas, 35, inside an elevated wooden house. A third victim, identified as Honduran national Yerlin Marisol Bueso Alvarez, was found injured. She was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, but later succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30PM. The three victims, along with Espat’s wife, were inside Mas’ residence when three male individuals wearing hooded jackets stormed the house and opened fire, fatally injuring Espat, Mas, and Alvarez. Espat’s wife managed to escape unharmed.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 9:58PM and encountered a gruesome scene inside the living room. Alvarez was still alive when authorities arrived and was rushed to the Polyclinic, where she later died shortly after midnight while undergoing treatment.

The Scenes of Crime team reported recovering several 9mm expended shells, live rounds, and projectiles at the scene. While police have identified three persons of interest, the investigation into this violent incident continues.

Espat reportedly had previous encounters with law enforcement. In July 2025, he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison after being charged with gang membership. He was accused of being affiliated with the San Pedrito gang. When he appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in Belize City alongside other detainees, he pleaded not guilty. Due to the offense falling under the Crime Control and Criminal Justice Act, bail was initially denied. However, Espat was later released from custody under circumstances that remain unclear.

More details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.