Police increase presence and operations in San Pedro following triple murder

Following a triple murder on Thursday, March 19th, one mile south of downtown San Pedro, police presence on the island has increased with reinforcements from the mainland. The victims, Karim Espat, 29, Oscar Modesto Mas, 35, and 21-year-old Honduran national Yerlin Marisol Bueso Alvarez, were gunned down just before 10PM inside a residence. Police said on Friday, March 20th, that a possible motive is an ongoing rivalry related to drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero told the media that Espat is believed to have been the intended target. “We have several suspects in custody from a rival faction for this triple murder,” Romero said. He explained that the victims, along with Espat’s wife, were at Mas’ home when three men wearing hooded jackets entered the property, and one of them reportedly began firing inside the house. Espat and Mas died at the scene, while Alvarez later succumbed to her injuries at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

Police have deployed their Major Crimes Unit to San Pedro and increased operations to ensure residents’ safety. “We have sent additional personnel to prevent any form of retaliation,” Romero added. Investigators recovered several expended 9mm shells and 12-gauge cartridges from the scene. Espat’s wife survived the attack without injuries.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez stated that he is following the incident and awaiting a full briefing from the police. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez is also monitoring the situation and looking forward to updates on the ongoing investigation.

The families of the victims have not issued public comments. The Espat family indicated they need time to mourn before speaking on the tragic incident.

Police said that only Espat was known to them, and they believe Mas and Alvarez were killed because they were present at the location. They added that Espat had previous encounters with the law. In July 2025, he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison after being charged with gang membership. Bail was initially denied; however, he later secured bail and returned to the island.

This marks the first murder recorded on the island for the year. In 2025, police reported only one murder, involving a fatal dispute between a son, Daniel Salazar, and his father. Police are awaiting directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to close that case.