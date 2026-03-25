Family claims wrong suspect charged in San Pedro triple murder

The family of 22-year-old San Pedro fisherman Shelby Jonathan Hernandez, who has been charged in connection with a triple murder on the island, is disputing the allegations, claiming police have arrested the wrong person. Hernandez has been charged with the fatal shooting of Karim Nazim Espat, 28, Oscar Modesto Mas, 35, and Honduran national Yerlin Marisol Bueso Alvarez, 21. He has since been arraigned and remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court hearing, scheduled for May 27, 2026.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, March 19th, at a residence about one mile south of San Pedro Town. Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 10PM. When they arrived, police found a triple homicide scene. Espat and Mas were found inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Alvarez was taken to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where she later died from her injuries. Espat’s wife, who was also at the residence, escaped unharmed.

Police reported that multiple expended shells were recovered from the scene, including 9mm casings and 12-gauge cartridges, indicating the use of more than one type of firearm.

During a press briefing, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stacy Smith confirmed that Hernandez was arrested and formally charged with three counts of murder on Saturday, March 21st. Smith stated that Hernandez is known to police and had previously been convicted for gang-related activities, including affiliation with the San Pedro Crips Gang.

However, Hernandez’s family maintains his innocence. His brother, John Carlos Hernandez, stated that they have evidence placing him at home at the time of the incident. He provided media outlet News 5 Live with surveillance footage, which he claims shows Hernandez at his residence on the night of the shooting.

ASP Smith indicated that police have reviewed the footage but stated that it did not conclusively support the family’s claim. He added that, based on the investigation and the evidence gathered, authorities proceeded with the charges.

Police also noted that one of the victims, Espat, had been out on High Court bail after previously being remanded on gang-related charges. As part of his bail conditions, he was reportedly restricted from residing on the island. However, police indicated that he had returned to San Pedro prior to the incident.

In the meantime, police have deployed additional units to the island to prevent any possible retaliation.

Investigations into the case continue.