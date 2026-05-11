Bartender shot in San Pedro; one person detained

On Thursday, May 7th, 32-year-old bartender Winston Cayetano was shot in the shoulder following an argument with a man on the street. Cayetano was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and later released. Police have detained one person as they investigate this latest shooting incident on the island.

A police report stated that Cayetano entered a grocery store in the San Marcos Subdivision, south of San Pedro, on Sailfish Drive. Upon exiting the establishment, Cayetano told police he was approached by a known male individual with whom he had argued. The situation did not escalate at that time, and Cayetano went home.

A couple of minutes later, Cayetano reportedly returned to the grocery store on his motorcycle and encountered the same individual on the street again. This time, Cayetano said the man pulled out a black firearm resembling a Glock .9mm pistol and fired a shot in his direction, hitting him in the left shoulder. The gunman allegedly attempted to shoot Cayetano a second time, but the firearm jammed. The shooter then punched Cayetano before the suspect fled the area.

Police visited the scene and collected one .9mm expended shell casing and one .9mm live round from the street. The area was canvassed, and officers are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby buildings. As of Friday, May 8th, police had one person detained as investigations continue. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022 or visit the station at 100 Pescador Drive.

This incident follows a violent shooting in March that left three people dead in a targeted attack in the Mosquito Coast area south of town. The victims included Karim Espat, Oscar Mas, and Honduran national Yerlin Marisol Bueso Alvarez. Police investigations resulted in the rapid detention of 22-year-old Shelby Jonathan Hernandez, who was charged with three counts of murder and remanded to the Kolbe Foundation at the Belize Central Prison on the mainland.