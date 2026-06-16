Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Crime & Violence

Jaylil Usher Pleads Guilty to Abetment in 2023 Murder of Kean Quiros

Jaylil Usher

Share

Twenty-six-year-old Jaylil Usher, who was previously charged in connection with the 2023 murder of San Pedro resident Kean Jamaal Quiros, entered into a plea agreement with the Crown on June 15th, pleading guilty to abetment to murder. Usher, a former resident of the San Mateo Subdivision, appeared before Justice Nigel Pilgrim in the High Court in Belize City, where he admitted to facilitating the murder of Quiros. Quiros, who was 19 years old at the time of his death, was fatally shot on August 11, 2023, after a gunman allegedly lured him to the front door of his home. The murder case remained under investigation for more than a year before Usher was formally charged on November 29, 2024.

Kean Jamaal Quiros

Under the plea agreement finalized with prosecutors, Usher pleaded guilty to abetment to murder, acknowledging that he played a role in making the weapon used in the crime available. Following his guilty plea, Justice Pilgrim scheduled sentencing for June 26th, when mitigation submissions will be heard on Usher’s behalf.
According to reports, the fatal shooting occurred at approximately 2:45AM while Quiros was inside his residence. An individual outside reportedly shouted, “Police!” prompting Quiros to open the front door. Police said he was then shot multiple times, sustaining fatal injuries. He was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jaylil Usher

Usher was already known to the police on the island. On September 6, 2023, he was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. The weapon, which resembled an AK-47 rifle with a wooden stock, was discovered at his residence in San Mateo during a police search for weapons, drugs, and ammunition.
According to reports from the National Forensic Science Service Laboratory, forensic testing later established a direct link between the rifle and Quiros’ murder. Prosecutors subsequently alleged that Usher facilitated the crime by making the firearm available to the gunman, who has not been publicly identified.
Following the court hearing, Usher was remanded to the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison, where he will remain until his sentencing later this month.

Related Articles

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: info@sanpedrosun.com

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun