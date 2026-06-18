Police Await DPP Guidance in Fatal San Pedro Motorcycle Accident

San Pedro police are awaiting guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as they continue investigating the fatal motorcycle accident that claimed one life and injured another on June 11th in downtown San Pedro.

Police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Gilberto Ismael Noble, who sustained severe head injuries in the collision. The second victim, 23-year-old Vincent Donaji Canul, suffered a fracture to his right foot. According to police, Canul was operating the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

A police report states that shortly after 10:30 p.m., Canul and Noble were traveling south on Pescador Drive when they approached the area near Atlantic Bank. Investigators say Canul attempted to overtake a yellow golf cart when the driver of the golf cart allegedly made a slight left turn, causing the motorcycle to collide with the vehicle’s front-left fender.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene found Noble with severe head injuries and a significant loss of blood. A preliminary assessment indicated that he had no pulse, was not breathing, and showed no signs of life.

Canul was found bleeding from one of his limbs. Following an assessment, medical personnel determined that he had sustained a fracture to his right foot. Both men were transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where Canul received initial treatment. He was later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for further medical care. Noble was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the collision.

Police collected blood samples from the parties involved and subsequently issued Notices of Intended Prosecution to both Canul and the golf cart driver.

On June 17th, police confirmed that a file containing the results of their investigation had been prepared and will be submitted to the DPP’s office for legal guidance. The DPP’s advice will determine whether any party will be held criminally liable for the accident.

Police continue to remind motorists and residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant while traveling on the island’s roadways, particularly in the busy downtown area, where traffic congestion can increase the risk of accidents.