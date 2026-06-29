Several Persons in Custody Following Double Homicide at Island Supermarket

Police in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, are actively investigating the double homicide that claimed the lives of security guard Daniel Jones and Lebanese businessman Yahya Mohamed Harmouch, locally known as David Harmouch, on Sunday night, June 28th. Following the fatal shooting at Island Supermarket, located north of San Pedro Town, police have detained several persons of interest. The business had recently reopened after being targeted in a burglary and arson incident in December 2025.

At a press briefing on Monday, June 29th, in Belize City, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hilberto Romero, Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, said four armed men stormed Island Supermarket and opened fire on David Harmouch, Iman Harmouch, Ahmad Harmouch, and security guard Daniel Jones.

David Harmouch and Jones were fatally shot, while Iman and Ahmad Harmouch sustained gunshot injuries. According to Romero, the injured men were transported across the border to Mexico for medical treatment.

Romero said the attackers fled the scene aboard a vessel and headed south of Ambergris Caye. “Nothing was stolen from the supermarket,” Romero said.

ACP Romero added that investigators are pursuing several leads, including reviewing Harmouch’s pending civil court matters. “That is an angle we are pursuing,” Romero said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, which has shaken the island community. The shooting, which occurred around 9PM, left the entrance and other sections of the supermarket riddled with bullet holes.

Members of San Pedro’s Lebanese community expressed shock and sadness over the tragedy, noting that Harmouch leaves behind his wife and children. They also extended condolences to the family of Jones and expressed hope that police will identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Many Lebanese-owned businesses across the island remained closed on Monday, June 29th, as a sign of mourning and respect. Police have not released a motive for the attack, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, also extended his condolences to the Harmouch and Jones families. “My deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and my prayers are with those recovering from their injuries. This tragedy has shaken our entire community. Violence has no place in San Pedro, and I have every confidence that our law enforcement authorities will conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” Perez said.

Leader of the Opposition, Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton, also expressed condolences to the families of both victims. “David was, first and foremost, a friend of the UDP. He served as a former delegate of the UDP Belize Rural South Executive Committee, remained a loyal party supporter, and generously assisted the UDP whenever he was able. We are grateful for his friendship, his support, and his service. During this difficult time, we pray for comfort and strength for his family, friends, and all who mourn his passing,” Taegar-Panton stated.

She also paid tribute to Jones. “He was hardworking, dutifully carrying out his responsibility to his employer. This is a devastating loss for his family,” she added.

Jones, a former primary school teacher, was remembered by classmates, friends, and community members for his dedication to education. Manuel Flores Jr. described Jones as a passionate educator who volunteered his time teaching summer classes at Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo Subdivision. “He gave me a few of those classes, and trust me, he had a real passion for helping students learn and grow,” Flores shared. Flores added that Jones taught his students patience, discipline, and genuine compassion. He also joined many island residents in calling for an end to gun violence, noting that too many lives are being lost to violent crime.

Island Supermarket had only recently reopened following a burglary and arson attack on December 14, 2025. According to police, shortly before dawn that day, two masked men dressed in camouflage hooded jackets forced entry into the building after cutting through the entrance shutter with a crowbar and steel cutter. Once inside, the intruders allegedly set the building on fire. The blaze spread throughout the supermarket, causing extensive interior damage. Police did not announce any arrests in connection with that investigation.

Approximately six months later, after rebuilding and reopening the business, the supermarket was once again targeted—this time in a deadly shooting that claimed two lives and left two others injured.

Police investigations into Sunday’s shooting continue.