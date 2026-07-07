Residents Hold Peaceful Justice March for David Harmouch and Daniel Jones

One week after the fatal shooting of island residents David Harmouch and Daniel Jones, dozens of San Pedro residents gathered on Sunday, July 5th, to peacefully march through the streets of downtown San Pedro, calling for justice and urging authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

The demonstration, which included members of the local Lebanese community along with other island residents, began at 3PM at the Boca del Rio Bridge and proceeded south to Central Park. Participants carried banners demanding justice, while others held placards bearing Harmouch’s image. Officers escorted the march from the San Pedro Police Formation and the Traffic Department.

Throughout the procession, demonstrators chanted for justice for Harmouch and Jones and called for continued efforts to solve the case. Upon arriving at Central Park, participants addressed the gathering and appealed to law enforcement authorities to continue their investigation and make an arrest. Community member Jorge Aldana said the tragedy had affected not only the Lebanese community but the entire island.

“This incident touched the entire community because two family men lost their lives,” Aldana said. He also urged police to continue pursuing justice in this case and other unsolved major crimes on the island while encouraging members of the public to cooperate with investigators. “If you know anything, give the police the information and let the police do their job,” he said.

Aladdin Harmouch also addressed the crowd, thanking residents for their support and solidarity with the affected families. He called on the Government of Belize and local authorities to strengthen public safety efforts and ensure those responsible are held accountable. “I want to ask our leaders, how many lives need to be taken before we see solutions?” he said. “We want them to show us that they will find the people responsible for these murders and hold them accountable.”

He also expressed hope that police on Ambergris Caye would receive the personnel and resources needed to effectively investigate serious crimes, emphasizing that San Pedro should remain a safe community for both residents and visitors.

The double murder occurred on the night of June 28 at Island Supermarket, located north of San Pedro Town. Police reported that shortly after 9:00 p.m., four armed men entered the business and opened fire, killing Harmouch and Jones and injuring two other members of the Harmouch family.

Police initially detained several persons of interest as part of the investigation; however, no charges have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Jones is survived by his wife and stepchildren, while Harmouch leaves behind his wife and six children. According to family members, Harmouch’s body is expected to be repatriated to his native Lebanon for burial.