Juan Novelo Acquitted in Death of Common-Law Wife

On Monday, July 20th, Juan Carlos Novelo was acquitted of the 2023 murder of his common-law wife, Leslie Verde. Verde, a resident of Caye Caulker, was found dead inside her home on November 4, 2023, with injuries that investigators believed were consistent with strangulation. While the court found Novelo not guilty, Verde’s family said they do not agree with the verdict and continue to believe he was responsible for her death.

Following the verdict, Novelo spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, saying he was pleased with the decision and maintained that he did not kill his common-law wife. Meanwhile, Verde’s relatives expressed disappointment, saying they felt the justice system had failed them. Myra Verde, a cousin of the deceased, told reporters the family was devastated by the outcome. “I no longer have faith in our justice system,” she said. “This was a mother of three children who was left without justice.” Family members added that they would leave justice in the hands of God.

According to the initial police report, officers from the Caye Caulker Police Formation responded to Verde’s residence at approximately 12:35PM on November 4, 2023. Police were informed that Verde’s daughter had found her mother unresponsive between 10:30AM and 11AM. Officers observed Verde lying motionless inside the home and processed the scene. Investigators reported finding no signs of forced entry.

Initial investigations indicated that Verde had returned home at approximately 5AM after spending the previous night out. Hours later, she was found unresponsive and transported to the Caye Caulker Health Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police noted bruising to her neck, prompting a homicide investigation. Two days later, Novelo, her common-law husband, was arrested and formally charged with murder.

Nearly three years later, the trial concluded with Novelo’s acquittal. Verde’s family has called for an explanation of the court’s decision. The presiding judge indicated that the written reasons for the verdict will be delivered on a date to be announced.