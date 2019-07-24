Accused murderer Donald Heredia out on bail

55-year-old mentally challenged Donald Heredia was charged and remanded for the murder of Caye Caulker resident Jennifer Coleman in August 2016. Nearly three years later, on Monday, July 22nd, he was released after successfully securing a $20,000 bail plus two sureties of $10,000 each in the Supreme Court in Belize City.

Heredia was represented in court by attorney Darrell Bradley, who managed to secure his bail in the courtroom of Justice Frances Cumberbatch. The bail came with several conditions, with orders for Heredia to undergo medical and psychiatric evaluations and to remain within the country or breach bail. He is also required to report to the Racoon Street Police Station every Monday of the week.

Coleman was murdered inside her apartment complex on Aventurera Street on August 23, 2016. She sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck. According to a police report, Coleman was seen exiting her apartment holding her neck and was rushed to the Caye Caulker polyclinic. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Police believe that Coleman knew Heredia and had willingly let him into her apartment.

Initially, attorney Bradley informed the court that Heredia had a long history of mental issues. A psychiatric evaluation was requested to avoid his incarceration. However, he was remanded before this took place.

According to the court, Heredia’s murder hearing was not scheduled this year, and it was uncertain when it was scheduled for 2020. Bradley argued that Heredia had been in jail for nearly three years and entitled to appeal for bail within a year of incarceration. Bradley also convinced the court that Heredia would not flee and would not pose a threat to anyone in society. After hearing these submissions, Justice Cumberbatch granted bail.

