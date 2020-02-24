Anke Doehm’s court case again adjourned

There are no indications as to when the criminal court case against American National Anke Doehm will hear a verdict. Doehm, who continues to face a charge of ‘Cruelty to a Child,’ in connection with the death of her adoptive daughter, Faye Lin Cannon, was in court on January 16th. As on previous occasions, the trial was adjourned. Doehm is now expected to be back in court on March 5, 2020.

The Supreme Court in Belize City, where the trial is taking place, was unable to say if the case will see closure anytime soon. The hearing has been continuously adjourned since 2017, the same year Faye suspiciously died at the family’s condo in northern Ambergris Caye.

Anke and her deceased husband David Doehm argued that the Faye died from natural causes, but a post-mortem examination revealed that the little girl was physically and sexually abused. The pair was taken into police custody, charged and remanded to the Belize Central Prison. They spent little time imprisoned after being released via a $10,000 bail each. The couple moved to Belize City, and after a couple of months into the case, David was found dead in a hotel room in Belize City. Police ruled his death as a suicide.

Anke has since been facing the charge on her own and has never returned to Ambergris Caye.

